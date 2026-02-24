My Car’s Advanced Safety System Failed Near a Big Truck. Am I At Fault?

(Image generated by Gemini)

SPONSORED CONTENT

It’s a scenario every modern driver can imagine: You’re cruising down the highway, your new car’s adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist humming along, giving you a sense of futuristic calm. Then, a massive 18-wheeler merges into the lane beside you. Suddenly, your car does something unexpected—it brakes sharply for no reason or swerves slightly toward the truck’s trailer. That moment of panic is followed by a flood of questions. Was that a system glitch? Did I do something wrong? If we had crashed, whose fault would it have been?

As Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) become standard, these confusing situations are becoming more common. These features are designed to be a safety net, but they’re not foolproof, especially around the unpredictable dynamics of large commercial trucks. This article will untangle this complicated issue, exploring why these systems can get confused and who is ultimately held responsible when technology and human reaction collide.

Understanding the Safety Net: What Your ADAS Can (and Can’t) Do

A Quick Look at Your Car’s High-Tech Helpers

The systems in today’s cars are more than just simple conveniences; they are sophisticated safety tools. Understanding the most common features is the first step to using them safely. In simple terms, these are the high-tech helpers you’re most likely to encounter:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): This isn’t your parents’ cruise control. ACC uses radar or cameras to maintain a set following distance from the vehicle ahead, automatically speeding up and slowing down with the flow of traffic.

This isn’t your parents’ cruise control. ACC uses radar or cameras to maintain a set following distance from the vehicle ahead, automatically speeding up and slowing down with the flow of traffic. Lane-Keeping Assist (LKA): Using cameras to identify lane markings, LKA can apply gentle steering adjustments to help keep your vehicle centered in its lane.

Using cameras to identify lane markings, LKA can apply gentle steering adjustments to help keep your vehicle centered in its lane. Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): This system can detect a potential forward collision and automatically apply the brakes to prevent or reduce the severity of an impact. The life-saving potential of this technology is immense; the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety projects that ADAS features like AEB are projected to prevent nearly 250,000 deaths over a 30-year period.

Why Big Trucks Are a Special Challenge for ADAS

Even the most advanced systems can struggle with the sheer size and behavior of semi-trucks. The technology that works perfectly in normal traffic can become confused when an 80,000-pound rig is involved.

Sensor Blind Spots: A truck’s massive size can physically block a car’s sensors from seeing other vehicles, pedestrians, or road hazards. Its long trailer can also confuse systems that are designed to track and react to standard-sized cars, leading to delayed or incorrect responses.

A truck’s massive size can physically block a car’s sensors from seeing other vehicles, pedestrians, or road hazards. Its long trailer can also confuse systems that are designed to track and react to standard-sized cars, leading to delayed or incorrect responses. Phantom Braking Incidents: The large, flat, and often reflective surfaces of a truck’s trailer can be misinterpreted by radar systems as a stationary wall. This can cause the car to brake suddenly and dangerously for no apparent reason. This issue isn’t just theoretical; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is actively investigating hundreds of reports of false braking events in some commercial trucks’ own AEB systems.

The large, flat, and often reflective surfaces of a truck’s trailer can be misinterpreted by radar systems as a stationary wall. This can cause the car to brake suddenly and dangerously for no apparent reason. This issue isn’t just theoretical; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is actively investigating hundreds of reports of false braking events in some commercial trucks’ own AEB systems. Obscured Lane Markings: A truck’s shadow, or its sheer width, can hide lane markings from your car’s cameras. This can cause Lane-Keeping Assist to become confused or disengage abruptly, often without enough warning for the driver to react smoothly.

The Fine Print: You’re Still the Captain of the Ship

This is the most critical takeaway for any driver with ADAS: you are always legally responsible for controlling your vehicle. Automakers and safety experts are clear that today’s systems are Level 2 automation—they assist the driver, but they do not replace the driver. A recent report from the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) highlighted a dangerous trend: a rise in minor collisions due to drivers becoming over-reliant on the technology. Drivers are starting to use these features as an autopilot rather than a safety aid. You must remain attentive, with your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road, ready to take over at a moment’s notice.

When Tech Fails: Unpacking the Blame Game

Human Error vs. System Malfunction

When an accident happens involving ADAS, investigators must determine whether the driver failed to supervise the technology or if the technology itself failed. Your car’s owner’s manual explicitly states your responsibilities, and failing to remain an active, engaged driver will almost certainly place the fault on you. However, the system can also be to blame. This could be a software bug, a faulty sensor, or even improper calibration after a routine repair like a windshield replacement. A recent white paper warned that many repair shops use shortcuts for ADAS calibration, which can effectively switch off safety systems without the driver even knowing.

Comparison Table: Pinpointing Potential Fault in an ADAS-Truck Incident

Scenario Could Be the Driver’s Fault If: Could Be the System’s Fault If: Could Be the Trucker’s Fault If: Phantom Braking You were following too closely or were not paying attention and couldn’t react in time to override. There’s a documented history of AEB malfunctions for that model, or a sensor was improperly calibrated. The truck cut you off or made an erratic maneuver that the system misinterpreted as an immediate threat. Lane-Keeping Malfunction You weren’t holding the steering wheel or were distracted, failing to correct the car’s path. The system failed to read clear lane lines or disengaged without an adequate warning to the driver. The truck was drifting into your lane, forcing your car’s system to make a sudden, but incorrect, evasive maneuver. ACC Fails to Slow Down You had the following distance set too short for the conditions, or were not monitoring the closing gap. The forward-facing radar/camera failed to detect the truck due to a hardware or software glitch. The truck had non-functioning brake lights or braked with extreme and unnecessary force.

The Trucking Factor: It’s Not Just About Your Car

It’s crucial to remember that even if your car’s technology played a role, the truck driver and their company could be partially or fully liable. Crashes involving large trucks are disproportionately deadly for occupants of other vehicles. In 2023 alone, there were 5,472 fatalities in crashes involving large trucks, and 70% of those killed were in other vehicles. Investigations often uncover negligence on the part of the trucking operation, such as trucker fatigue from violating hours-of-service rules, poor maintenance like bald tires, or distracted driving. A loaded tractor-trailer already takes up to 40% longer to stop than a car, and faulty equipment makes that gap even wider. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) frequently recommends new safety tech for trucks after finding that driver inattention was a primary factor in fatal crashes.

Navigating the Legal Maze After an ADAS-Related Truck Accident

Who Investigates This Modern Mess?

Determining liability in these cases is far more complex than a typical fender-bender. It requires a deep dive into digital data. Investigators will need to pull information from multiple sources, including your car’s Event Data Recorder (EDR), to see what the ADAS was doing and what your inputs were. They will also examine the truck’s EDR, which logs speed, braking, and other critical data, along with dashcam footage from any involved vehicles, the truck driver’s logs, and the trucking company’s maintenance records. Assembling this digital puzzle is essential to understanding what truly happened in the seconds before the crash.

Key Steps to Protect Yourself After a Crash

If you’re in an accident where you suspect your ADAS malfunctioned near a truck, your actions in the immediate aftermath are critical for your safety and any future legal claim.

Prioritize Safety: Check for injuries and call 911 immediately. Move to a safe location if possible. Document Everything: Use your phone to take extensive photos and videos of the scene, vehicle damage, road conditions, and any visible injuries. Get contact information for any witnesses. Don’t Admit Fault: Avoid saying things like my car freaked out or I couldn’t stop it. Stick to the objective facts when speaking with police and other drivers. Preserve Digital Evidence: If you have a dashcam, save the footage immediately so it doesn’t get overwritten. Seek Medical Attention: Some injuries aren’t apparent right away. A medical evaluation creates an official record and ensures you get the care you need. Consult an Experienced Attorney: Before giving a detailed statement to any insurance company, speak with a legal professional who understands the unique intersection of automotive technology and commercial trucking law.

These accidents represent a new and challenging legal frontier, blending elements of product liability (against the car manufacturer), personal injury, and the complex federal regulations governing the trucking industry. Untangling these threads to determine liability requires specialized expertise that most law firms simply don’t have.

This is where a firm like Richardson Richardson Boudreaux becomes invaluable for victims. With decades of experience representing Oklahomans in complex truck accident cases, their team understands how to meticulously investigate every contributing factor. They know how to subpoena and analyze the crucial data from both the passenger car’s ADAS logs and the commercial truck’s electronic logging device.

The attorneys at Richardson Richardson Boudreaux work with automotive technology experts and accident reconstruction experts to determine if a system malfunction occurred or if trucker negligence was the primary cause. Navigating Oklahoma’s comparative negligence laws in a case where a car’s technology is a factor demands a legal team that is as comfortable discussing sensor calibration as they are cross-examining a trucking company’s safety director. For anyone involved in such a crash, getting this kind of expert guidance is a critical step toward ensuring a fair outcome.

The Road Ahead: Driving with an Imperfect Co-Pilot

The advanced safety systems in our cars are incredible feats of engineering that are undoubtedly making our roads safer. However, it’s essential to view them as a highly skilled co-pilot, not the pilot. They can be momentarily confused, have a bad day, or be thrown off by the unexpected—especially by an 80,000-pound tractor-trailer. Ultimately, the law still holds you, the driver, responsible for the vehicle’s actions. The best way to stay safe is to understand what your car can and cannot do, and to never let that high-tech safety net lull you into a false sense of security. Always be ready to take command, because on the road, the final decision is still yours.