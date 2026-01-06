Jeep’s Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe Models Have Disappeared from the Official Website

(Images: Jeep)

Jeep scrubbed most mentions of the 4xe PHEVs — including the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe — from its retail website.

Over the past several years, Jeep touted its 4xe plug-in hybrid models as the best of both worlds: All-electric driving for your commute or a trail run, with gasoline convenience and peace of mind should you actually want to take your Wrangler into the remote reaches. Now, though, if you hit up Jeep’s official website to build your own Wrangler or Grand Cherokee 4xe, you’ll immediately notice a problem. You can’t.

While an update to the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee is imminent (and that makes sense why you couldn’t build one), you can’t even look at the 2025 Grand Cherokee 4xe anymore, either. Neither model shows a plug-in hybrid option, as folks over at CarBuzz initially spotted, so you can only configure the gas-powered versions.

You used to be able to see 2025 Model Year 4xe models, so there’s definitely been an update to the website reflecting their removal. Now, that could be a mistake, or Jeep could be updating its configurators for 2026. That said, again, the regular 2026 Jeep Wrangler is still there. You can also spec 2026 versions of the Compass, the Gladiator, the Grand Wagoneer and even the Cherokee. The PHEVs are just nowhere to be seen, at time of writing.

We reached out to Jeep for more information, though notably did not get a response just yet. We’ll come back and post an update if and when we find out more. There may be an official notice soon, if the change is indicative of major changes within Jeep’s brand strategy like eliminating 4xe plug-in hybrid models. Let’s not forget, Jeep did officially scrap the Gladiator 4xe project, so we’re not treading a completely unprecedented path here.

Jeep’s updated Grand Cherokee Trailhawk was going to be a 4xe-exclusive model…but now there’s no mention of it at all on the brand’s website.

4xe has been a troublesome thorn in Stellantis’ side, thanks to recalls.

Certain Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe models have been under recall for loss-of-power and potential fire risk. In November, Jeep expanded a recall campaign to cover more than 320,000 examples of both 4xe models for potential fire risk in the U.S. market, so the 4xe powertrain hasn’t been trouble-free for the automaker…or for owners. Failures of the 2.0-liter gasoline engine supporting the plug-in hybrid system are also an issue, with Jeep still working on a long-term fix. The engine recall also triggered a stop-sale, so new 4xe PHEV vehicles aren’t making their way out to dealers (and we did hear from industry sources that new 4xes haven’t made their way onto lots for months).

Is the recall related to the abrupt lack of options for 2026 4xe models? It’s possible, though again we don’t have any official word from Jeep at the moment. Right now, though, it seems you are plum out of options if you did want to pick up one of Jeep’s popular plug-in hybrids. You’ll either have to go for a gas-only version, or wait for more information to emerge. The brand’s fully electric models, including the new Recon and Wagoneer S, are still listed.