ALERT: Jeep Recalls 375,000 Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs Due to Fire Risk

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

More than 320,000 Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs could be at risk of catching fire in the U.S. alone.

If you own a 2020-2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe or 2022-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, you’ll want to pay close attention here. Stellantis issued a major recall Tuesday for both vehicles, after an internal review of customer data found 19 instances of vehicle fires for these plug-in hybrid vehicles. Of the approximately 375,000 total SUVs, as many as 320,065 are in the U.S. market. A further 20,753 4xes are under recall in Canada, as are 2,653 in Mexico and 32,238 in markets outside North America, according to Stellantis’ official release.

This campaign comes two weeks after the automaker rolled out a fix for nearly 25,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles, after a software glitch bricked owners’ cars, leaving them stranded.

It’s not the first time we’ve dealt with fire-related recalls for the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe, either. In 2024, the NHTSA published details of a recall (24V–720) and accompanying software patch and/or battery reaplcement to try and solve the issue. That didn’t work, as Stellantis acknowledges nine fires involving vehicles that received that previous update. As such, vehicles included in that recall are also included here, and will need a new remedy.

At the moment, the automaker doesn’t have a new fix for these vehicles. However, it says: “Vehicle risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted.” Therefore, owners are advised not to recharge their vehicles — negating the main purpose for having the 4xe in the first place — while it works on a fix. It is also advising owners to park their vehicles away from structures and other vehicles, “out of an abundance of caution”, until a fix is in place.

Stellantis and Jeep dealers will work with affected owners once a remedy is imminent. Though, at this time, we do not have a sense of when that may actually happen. In the meantime, customers can call Stellantis’ customer care line at 1-800-853-1403 for more information, or check the available recall website.