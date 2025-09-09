Jeep Recalls 91,000 Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs to Address Software-Related Loss of Drive Power

A software glitch could cause your Jeep Wrangler 4xe to lose drive power under certain conditions.

Stellantis issued a new recall for 2022-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models for a potential loss-of-power fault. The automaker told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the plug-in hybrid’s battery pack control module (BPCM) microprocessor could become overloaded, triggering a reset and the subsequent loss of propulsion, increasing the risk of a crash.

“During some BPCM resets,” the automaker says, “the Hybrid Control Processor (HCP) incorrectly interprets a signal from the BPCM”. The problematic software that could cause the fault was installed in Grand Cherokee 4xes built between July 23, 2021 and August 29, 2025 — just after the automaker flagged the issue for a voluntary safety recall.

In all, this recall affects 91,787 vehicles. FCA US LLC, the American arm of Stellantis, first learned of the problem through the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) on May 1. It received supplemental requests in June, and opened an internal investigation into the problem on June 24. Through August, the company says it’s aware of 96 customer assistance records, 110 field reports, and 320 other service records related to the recall, all spanning the past nine months. However, Stellantis claims it’s not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the software issue.

What’s the fix? Well, there isn’t one just yet.

Stellantis says the remedy for this software problem is still under development, so you won’t be able to take your Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe into the dealer just yet. The company says it will notify dealers on September 11 to the issue, with further notices sent out to owners on around October 23. There’s no mention of an “interim” notice, so it’s possible Stellantis could have a fix in place within the next six weeks. However, owners still have to wait six weeks.

For now, there is not a “Do Not Drive” notice in effect for impacted owners.

You can check whether your 2022-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is affected by the recall using the NHTSA recall website on September 11, or by going to Stellantis’ own recall page. The NHTSA’s reference number for this campaign is 25V-576, while Jeep/FCA’s is 73C.