2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Eclipses the 700-Horsepower Mark Thanks to Hybrid Power

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is even more berserk than ever, with a $272K price tag to match.

If you’ve followed Porsche’s flagship sports car over the decades, you know there are 911s…and then there are 911s. This new Turbo S model is the latter, going all-out on pretty much everything, including hybridization for the first time. And while plenty of folks go all “bah humbug” when electrification comes anywhere near the icons, you might want to consider the following. This 992.2 911 Turbo S manages the 0-60 sprint in about 2.4 seconds, according to Porsche’s figures. Top speed? 200 mph. And in terms of the performance yardstick that is the Nürburgring, it’s 14 seconds quicker than the old car, for a time of 7:03.92.

In short, this is the fastest 911 that doesn’t strictly focus on being a track weapon. Mind you, it does still manage a cool 701 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, thanks to the incorporation of Porsche’s T-Hybrid technology. That’s a 61-horsepower increase over the old car, while the 3.6-liter flat-six boxer engine uses two electric exhaust gas turbochargers to help not only with power and responsiveness, but maintaining efficiency in the face of tightening European emissions regulations.

The hybrid system uses electric motors to spin up the turbochargers, while there’s also an electric motor sandwiched with the 8-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. Energy for those motors comes from a 1.9-kWh battery, that sits where the 12-volt battery normally would in a 992 (in the front), like the 911 Carerra GTS T-Hybrid. The 400-volt hybrid battery also powers the electronically controlled Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (ehPDCC) suspension system, as well as the front axle lift system. There is still a typical lithium-ion battery in the rear, but it’s only to power the car’s infotainment system.

All the hybridness has, as you’d expect, upped the curb weight by 180 pounds. All things considered, that could be worse, considering the new BMW M5 Touring (which is a plug-in hybrid) is half a ton heavier than its predecessor. If Porsche pulled the same move here, the new 992.2 911 Turbo S would weight significantly more than its 3,829-pound curb weight. The automaker says the extra heft is “more than compensated for in all areas of relevant to driving dynamics”, and you have a set of nice, fat 325-width rear tires sitting on 20 inch wheels to help get the extra power down (they’re 255s at the front).

As usual with a new 911, it’s about the details

We all know the trope, of course: How much does a 911’s styling ever really change? Here, the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S gets a different underbody diffuser than before, as wel as a new extendable, tilting rear wing to reduce drag by 10% in its most efficient configuration, compared to the old car. In wet conditions, the cooling flaps in the front fascia close to keep water spray from hitting the brake rotors.

Speaking of the brakes, the top-dog 911 gets massive 16.5-inch carbon ceramic rotors with 10-piston calipers that feature aluminum heat shielding inserts. At the back, you get (still big-huge) 16.1-inch units.

Looking inside

Once you take in the widebody styling, the front fascia changes and the rear wing, you’re ready to get inside the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Things get pretty, well, normal once you get inside, though you do still get 18-way Sport Seats Plus and the Sport Chrono Package as standard equipment. By default, the coupe comes as a two-seater, though you can turn it into a 2+2 and add rear seats at no extra cost. If you go for the convertible, you can only get it as a 2+2. Like Porsche’s other “Turbo” models, the interior gets accents in the Turbonite color.

Of course, Porsche being Porsche, customization pretty much stretches as far as your imagination and bank account can. To that end, you can get a host of optional items or aesthetic tweaks, and get the car in whatever color you want through the brand’s Paint to Sample program, as I’m sure many well-heeled buyers will. And if you asked whether you can get a Porsche Design watch to go along with your extremely expensive sports car, what do you think? (Of course you can — they’re made in Grenchen, Switzerland.)

Now, if you want to buy a Porsche 911 Turbo S, you’ll naturally half to fork over a fair amount of cash. However, if you’re even considering this car in the first place, the asking price is probably academic to you: $272,650 for the coupe, and $286,650 for the cabriolet. That’s about 15% higher than the old 911 Turbo S, and thanks to that extensive list of options, you can bet your bottom dollar it’ll be incredibly easy to stretch that all-in price well beyond the $300K mark. So have at it, moneybags.