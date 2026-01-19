2026 Infiniti QX60 Review: Still a Stylish, Spacious and Luxurious Player — There’s Just One Thing…

The Good The Bad ✓ Still one of the best-looking SUVs in its class ☓ Technically impressive…yet frustrating engine ✓ Quiet, well-appointed cabin ☓ Still not sporty or super quick, if that matters to you ✓ More and fresher tech ☓ Fuel economy isn’t much better than the old V6 ✓ Competitive starting price ✓ Klipsch audio system is a nice upgrade

The 2026 Infiniti QX60 is rocking a few tweaks and a new trim level, but is it worth your time?

In an SUV-dominated world, it’s no surprise one of Infiniti’s best-promoted (and best all-around) models is the midsize QX60. The Japanese automaker gave it a major overhaul for the 2022 model year, improving the styling, tech offering and overall feel of its rival to the Acura MDX, Lexus RX, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, Cadillac XT6 and Lincoln Aviator. With the smaller QX50 and QX55 out of the picture this year, Infiniti is actually giving it some minor tweaks and, in due time, introducing a coupe-like QX65 to kick off the luxury brand’s lineup moving forward.

A few years back, I largely praised the Infiniti QX60 for avoiding the same schtick as a lot of the competition. Particularly, if you want an option that doesn’t hit you over the head with its sporty ambitions (there are already plenty of those choices out there), the QX60 is a good choice. And if you’re looking for a TL;DR version of this review, I still feel that way about this latest version…with a couple caveats I’ll get into below.

At $53,780 to start, the 2026 Infiniti QX60 is also one of the better value options on the market, if you stay with the base Pure trim. From there, you’ll rise up the price stack through the $59,385 Luxe, the $63,685 Sport (a new trim for this year), and top out at what I have here: the $69,880 Autograph.

The high points: Comfort, space, tech

Like before, the 2026 Infiniti QX60 offers up to seven-passenger seating. That said, the Sport and the Autograph bring second-row captain’s chairs into the mix by default, dropping that maximum down to six. Niceties like leather seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic moonroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel and 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Google Built-in apps and onboard Wi-Fi come as standard, even on the Pure trim.

One of the biggest 2026-specific upgrades, however, is Infiniti’s switch from a Bose audio system to a Klipsch system, like the larger QX80. You’ll have to step up to the Luxe to get a 16-speaker arrangement, while the Autograph gets the Klipsch Reference Premiere 20-speaker system instead. The top-end trim also gives you massaging seats and quilted leather, so it’s definitely the trim to go for if you’re willing to spend the money.

Overall, the 2026 Infiniti QX60 hits the right spots on styling, as well as interior features. The leather and wood trim makes the QX60 feel like a premium SUV, while you still (mostly) get hard buttons to control the functions you need on a day-to-day basis. However, while you do get physical volume and HVAC temperature controls, Infiniti does place several controls behind a single touch-sensitive unit on the center stack. It looks clean and sleek, but can be a bit fiddly to use on the move, until you get used to it.

Like before, you still get a standard digital gauge cluster, while a head-up display is optional. On Luxe and higher models, the QX60 comes standard with Nissan/Infiniti’s ProPilot Assist 1.0 driver assistance system. Get the Autograph’s $3,150 Technology Package, though, and you can get the more advanced ProPilot 2.1 system, that brings in hands-off freeway driving (but adds the driver monitoring IR camera atop the steering column, so it can work out whether you’re still paying attention to the road).

Across both second and third rows, the 2026 Infiniti QX60 offers up decent legroom at 37.7 inches and 28 inches, respectively. The Pure and Luxe trims come with bench seating, and you cannot get captain’s chairs with additional cupholders and storage on those trims. On the Sport, you can get a bench seat package as a no-cost option, though the Autograph comes with captain chairs only, and no second-row bench option.

A fly in the ointment: The engine

Last year brought in a major change for the Infiniti QX60 lineup: a new engine. The old 3.5-liter V6 engine left the QX60 lineup (though it’s still with the Nissan Pathfinder), in favor of a 2.0-liter Variable Compression turbocharged (VC-Turbo) engine. You still get 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque making its way to the ground through a 9-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is still available on the Pure and the Luxe, while all-wheel drive is optional on those trims. On the Sport and Autograph, AWD is standard fare.

On paper, this engine is nothing short of an engineering marvel. It uses a multi-link system to continuously adjust the engine’s compression ratio, which you can helpfully see with an Eco vs. Power screen on the gauge cluster, between 8:1 and 14:1. The lower figure brings better performance, while the higher figure promises better fuel economy, and the constant adjustment means you can get a nice balance of power to efficiency without having to sacrifice either. Again, on paper. Official EPA figures peg the 2026 Infiniti QX60 between 22 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway, with a combined figure of 24 mpg for the front-drive models (AWD drops the highway figure to 27 mpg).

In practice, the switch to a four-pot turbo doesn’t really solve the QX60’s performance or fuel economy situation, if you had a problem with either. The engine is still awfully buzzy under load — not that the old V6 was creamy smooth, mind you — and making the smaller displacement powertrain work hard negates the supposed fuel mileage benefit. The QX60 is also no less leisurely for the engine swap…0-60 still comes up in 7-and-a-bit seconds. That’s because the QX60 is tuned to get into the highest gear possible, as quickly as possible, with downshifts requiring saintlike patience or strategic use of the shift paddles.

Yes, the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo gives Infiniti some technology to market. In some ways, though, I honestly liked the old V6 better for the sort of relaxed driving experience this car emphasizes. The four-pot is a tiny bit lighter, but weight hardly matters when you’re talking about a leather and wood-lined, midsize family hauler, does it? At least we do still have the 9-speed automatic here, which has been a massive improvement over the old CVT-equipped QX60s.

Another plus point: The 2026 Infiniti QX60 can tow 6,000 pounds, which is pretty solid for the segment.

Verdict: The QX60 still gets a ‘yes’ from me, but there’s a smarter way to buy one

Engine notwithstanding, I still like the 2026 Infiniti QX60 just as much as I have these past few years. It really is one of the best-looking SUVs in its class, and the subtle changes to bring it in line with its larger QX80 sibling only help its case there. It’s also spacious, reasonably capable and brings a five-star NHTSA safety rating and an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ accolade to the equation.

There is one big factor leaning in the QX60’s favor, though, and that’s value…so long as you step down from the Autograph. Not only does Infiniti offer a more generous warranty than the competition (4 years/60,000 miles of new vehicle coverage and 6 years/70,000 miles of powertrain coverage), but it also covers maintenance for 3 years or 30,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Should you opt to buy a new Infiniti QX60, your best bet, in my opinion, is to go for the Luxe or the Sport. The automaker is heavily incentivizing the latter at time of writing, offering 1.9% APR for 60 months or a $9,000 cash bonus on the Sport trim, making it a much smarter buy. The Luxe, for its part, also adds in a host of quality-of-life features over the Pure model, without pushing the price tag past $60K (or even $70K, for the Autograph).