Video Review: The 2026 Kia K4 Hatch Is a Budget GTI!

(Images: Kia)

A new hatchback is a rare sight these days, but Kia is bringing in a new option with the K4.

The concept of a “hot hatch” isn’t quite as commonplace as it used to be, say in the ’80s or the ’90s following the explosive success of the Volkswagen Golf GTI. It’s rare that we actually see some new players hit the scene, with the Toyota GR Corolla being one of the most memorable recent additions. Now, though, Kia is jumping back into the compact hatchback game with its new K4, a direct successor to the old Forte, and it’s bringing along a turbocharged version too.

Now, while I mention “hot” hatchbacks in the opening, there are a couple caveats to mention with the 2026 Kia K4 Hatchback right off the top. First, if you’re looking for a die-hard enthusiast’s option, this may not whet your appetite in that (a) it packs 190 horsepower and (b) it only offers an automatic transmission. But then again, so does the GTI on that last point…and that’s still a bummer, to be frank with you.

The 2026 Kia K4 Hatchback does, nevertheless, offer an alternative to the latest Mk8.5 GTI, not to mention a still-decent amount of competition when you start looking around the market. Against the K4, there’s the Mazda 3 (also available in turbocharged form), the Honda Civic Hybrid hatch, the Toyota Corolla (the non-GR one, most appropriately), and if you want all-wheel drive capability, the Subaru Impreza.

Kia’s latest hatch option — essentially a K4 sedan with 11 inches chopped off the rear in favor of the taller hatchback profile — offers up a mix of looks, standard and available technology and yes, a solid amount of rear headroom and legroom for its class. To that, you also get either a standard 2.0-liter engine with 147 horsepower (and a CVT), or the warmer 190-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo option, mated up to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

As we march on through the years and new cars like this come on the market, though, one of the K4 Hatchback’s key appeals is a level of refinement over the old Forte. Even better, Kia offers up a more mature hatchback (though with its funkier modern styling) for a decent price, with the base EX starting at $26,235. Step up to the GT-Line for some sportier wheels and accents, and you’ll spend $1,000 more. Or, at the outside, if you get the GT-Line Turbo you’ll have to shell out $30,135.

Tommy checks out the new K4 Hatchback on LA’s notorious Angeles Crest highway, which you can check out for more detailed impressions in the video below. Another video goes through the features in more detail, as well: