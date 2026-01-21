Subaru Sees the Writing on the Wall, Lowers 2026 WRX Pricing By Thousands

(Images: Subaru)

If you thought the 2025 Subaru WRX was massively too expensive, there’s good news — it’s getting much cheaper.

To say the Subaru WRX had a rough go of it last year is an understatement. In all of 2025, the automaker sold just 10,930 examples of its flagship performance car, undercutting 2024’s sales volume by a whopping 41%. Part of the reason why WRX sales fell off a cliff is because Subaru hiked year-over-year pricing from uncomfortable to “are you kidding me?”. In light of the slumping sales, Subaru has had a bit of a rethink, lowering prices on the 2026 WRX lineup by as much as $5,230.

The good news starts at the beginning, where the Base trim returns once again for the 2026 model year. That decision lowers the barrier to entry for new buyers to just $33,690 including destination, which is way better than the 2025’s $39K-ish starting point.

Even better, you’re getting more for your money at the lower end, as every single 2026 Subaru WRX, including the Base trim, gets an 11.6-inch infotainment setup with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM connectivity. All WRX trims further get EyeSight driver assist technology, including those with a manual transmission, so that functionality isn’t just limited to the CVT-equipped GT.

The rest of the 2026 Subaru WRX lineup remains pretty much the same, though other trims are also getting cheaper. The Premium (now once again the second-level trim after the Base WRX) is $35,190, which represents a $3,730 cut from 2025 prices. Unlike last year, though, you’ll only be able to get the Premium with a 6-speed manual transmission. A power moonroof and 11-speaker Harman Kardon stereo package is still optional on this trim, for $1,865.

In fact, every trim comes standard with the 6-speed, except the Limited (where it’s an option) and the GT (where it’s still the default transmission). The manual Limited will run you $40,190, down $3,155, while equipping a CVT will cost you $1,000 instead of $1,550.

The GT is still your “comfort spec” WRX, with the CVT and tech goodies for $46,190. Interestingly, the harder-core tS trim is the exact same price, though obviously bringing in more performance kit like STI-tuned shocks, Brembo brakes and Recaro seats for the money.

At the top end, the 2026 Subaru WRX Series.Yellow is the now flagship, sitting above the tS. That said, while it’s based on the tS, production for this Sunrise Yellow special edition is limited to just 350 units. If you want one, it’ll set you back $47,190, assuming you can get it at MSRP.

All WRX models still pack the same 2.4-liter FA24F turbocharged four-cylinder Boxer engine as before, putting out 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque in stock tune.