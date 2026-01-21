2027 Volvo EX60 Debuts With Serious Power and 400-Mile Range

(Images: Volvo)

Following the EX90 and EX30, Volvo is slotting the EX60 right between the two — and it may be the best of the bunch.

Like most automakers, Volvo’s best-selling model these days isn’t a sedan or a station wagon. It’s an SUV, and not just any SUV, but the compact XC60. Now, the company is bringing in an electric variant, promising new technology on a new platform, serious power and remarkable range.

The 2027 Volvo EX60 continues the brand’s expanding electric portfolio, bringing familiar styling touches with some major updates hiding beneath. You still get the iconic Volvo styling, complete with a large Iron Mark logo, hammer-shaped headlights and vertical taillights. Under the skin, however, Volvo is building the EX60 on its latest SPA3 platform and bringing in new production processes to save costs and time when this EV does actually make it to market later this year.

Range and charging specs

New battery technology, called “cell-to-body” technology plays a major role in the EX60’s range and charging capability. Volvo says this new model is capable of up to 400 miles of range, thanks to a 112-kWh battery pack on the top-end P12 model. The new pack is 20% more energy dense than Volvo’s SPA2-based EVs, and can charge 31% faster.

The 2027 Volvo EX60 gets a Tesla-style NACS port, which will open it up to access the Supercharger network, as well as other stations that are switching over from the CCS standard (or offering both).

Two other battery packs are available, with the single-motor P6 getting the smallest, 80-kWh unit. The P10 dual-motor gets a 91-kWh pack, before you move up to the full-fat P12. Regardless of which pack you choose, though, the automaker says drivers will be able to recharge from 10 to 80% state-of-charge in around 19 minutes, preovided you can find a 400-kW DC fast-charger. Put another way, Volvo estimates you can get back about 173 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging. For your home charging, a 19.2-kWh onboard Level 2 charger provides a 240V solution.

Which model you choose and the resulting battery pack size will, naturally, affect your range. While the dual-motor P12 is capable of 400 miles (per Volvo’s figures), the P10 drops down to 320 miles. The P6 comes in a close third at 310 miles, since it loses a motor in the process. Upgrading to larger wheels also impacts your range by up to about 20 miles, if you decide to upgrade from 20-inch wheels.

What about performance?

Starting off the 2027 Volvo EX60 lineup, the single-motor P6 is obviously the least potent option. That gets you 369 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque (still a respectable figure, though).

Upgrading to the mid-range P10 ups the motor count to two, as I mentioned, and bumps up the grunt to 503 horsepower and 524 lb-ft. At the top of the heap, the P10 gets you the most power — 670 horsepower and 583 lb-ft — and the smallest estimated 0-60 time, at 3.8 seconds. Even with all that extra shove, though, all EX60 models are still limited to 112 mph.

Unlike the gas-powered XC60, the electric EX60 can actually tow up to 4,500 pounds when properly equipped. That’s a solid 1,000-pound capability lift over the gas SUV.

Looking inside the 2027 Volvo EX60

Even at first glance, the EX60’s interior is a refinement of the EX30 and EX90. It even has alandscape-oriented 15.1-inch curved OLED display, to boot. That’s good news, if you’re not a huge fan of portrait (vertical) screens. Behind the ovoid steering wheel, there’s another standalone display with all your driver information. Naturally, the 2027 Volvo EX60 packs a characteristically minimalist interior. In other words, there aren’t a lot of buttons beyond what you get on the steering wheel. You do get a fair bit of storage as a result, however, and Volvo’s latest offering (like pretty much everything else these days) utilizes Google-based software that should be snappy to use. We’ll have to see when we actually get to test out the EX60.

On the audio front, you have two options. A 21-speaker Bose system is actually the more tame of the choices, as you can upgrade to a 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup that mounts speakers in the headrests, in addition to a ton of other locations. Going off our experience in past Volvos, the B&W system will probably cost you a few thousand dollars extra…but if you’re an audiophile, I’d wager it’s actually worth the spend.

How much will the EX60 cost and when will it get here?

If you do want a new Volvo EX60, you’ll have to wait until later in the spring to actually order one. Folks in Europe have access to it sooner, when production kicks off in the next couple months.

While Volvo builds the larger EX90 in the United States, as well as the Polestar 3, the 2027 EX60 will make its way stateside from Sweden. Since it’s not quite on sale yet, there’s not a full price walk just yet.

That said, the EX60 P10 AWD Plus comes “really well-equipped” for around $60,000. On that basis, the P6 will likely come in around the $50K mark, with the P12 upping the ante to $70K or a bit higher, depending on options.

Volvo says deliveries of the P6 and P10 will happen first, so it’s starting with the less expensive options. The high-power P12 will follow later on in the summer.

If you’re wondering whether Volvo is giving this EX60 model the Cross Country treatment, don’t fret: It is. That model will get a 0.8-inch lift over the standard model, with adjustable air suspension. The EX60 CC will also get a wider fender flares, some side cladding with stainless steel on the front and rear bumpers, and a wider track. Don’t expect it soon, though, as Volvo says the Cross Country won’t arrive until summer 2027, as a 2028 model.