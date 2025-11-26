You Can Have Any 2026 Audi Q3 You Want, as Long As It’s This One Configuration

It is about $4K more expensive, but you get more standard equipment for the money

The next Audi Q3 will arrive in the U.S. in early 2026.

Automakers continue to crank out a host of new 2026 models, and Audi is bringing its new compact Q3 into the fray. When it arrives in the first quarter of 2026, the third-generation model will immediately duke it out against other luxury options like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, though Audi is making this version more expensive in the process: About $3,900 more expensive, in fact.

Why? Well you could argue a few reasons (one being cars just get more expensive year-over-year no matter what), but there is more standard equipment coming to the Q3 this time around. That’s largely because there is only one trim selection, so you’re left with more of a take-it-or-leave-it sort of approach here.

For $44,995, the 2026 Audi Q3 S-Line Quattro takes a fully loaded tack. You get navigation, wireless smartphone charging, an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory functionality, power-folding mirrors, and Audi’s latest dual-screen “Digital Stage” infotainment setup. If you’re looking for a fresher looking SUV, the third-gen Q3 also gets dramatically updated interior and exterior styling to resemble its larger Q5 sibling.

Under the hood, the 2026 Audi Q3 “range”, if you can call it that, is rocking an updated 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. You get more power this time around, with the output rising to 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque (+27 hp and +22 lb-ft, respectively). All-wheel drive comes standard this time as well, so this package offers a secure and noticeably faster upgrade to the old Q3.

The standard S-Line package for U.S. models adds in a sportier radiator grille, silver intake frames and underbody protection, a matte black rear diffuser and different bumpers for a sportier overall look. 18-inch wheels come standard, though you can choose 19- or 20-inch units with wider-profile all-season tires as standalone options. Nine exterior color options are available, with Sage Green (shown here) joining the list as a new option for 2026.