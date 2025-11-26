(Images: BMW)

After eight years, the current BMW Z4 is rolling off into the history books.

While we’ve spent quite a bit of time talking about BMW’s partnership with Toyota on the MkV Supra, the BMW Z4 has largely flown under the radar for most of this generation. In fact, the G29-generation Z4 has been in production since 2018, with examples coming from the same Magna Steyr plant in Austria that built the Supra. Now, as the Supra also bows out, BMW’s roadster will wrap up the 2026 model year with this Final Edition model.

And the automaker’s configuration for this Z4’s last hurrah points pretty much squarely at enthusiasts and collectors. The Frozen Black paint pairs up with the Shadowline package, blacking out most of the exterior elements like the mirror caps and grille to create a sinister-looking convertible. You also get black leather with red stitching and Alcantara on the seats, instrument panel, center console and door panels.

The 2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition is based on the M40i model, packing 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. While most of the configuration is set in stone for you, one choice you do have is the 8-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual (the option you should pick). Otherwise, you get a fully loaded setup with the Premium Package, Driving Assistance Package and Harman Kardon sound system baked into the build.

BMW says this “very limited” Z4 will go into production between February and April of next year. Each car will sport a price of $78,675 regardless of which transmission you choose. The company did not elaborate any further exactly how many they’ll build, but it sounds like the aim here is to create a collector’s item for those wanting the last (and best?) of the current Z4s. So if you have the means, it may be worth picking one up while you can.