Mercedes-Benz Announces Electric 2026 CLA Starting Price (Just) Under $50K

A hybrid Mercedes-Benz CLA is coming too, but this announcement concerns the EV.

Even as automakers pump the brakes on a headlong rush into fully electric lineups, Mercedes is still bringing a new line of electric models into the fold next year. That includes the new GLC SUV as well as the compact CLA sedan, with the automaker announcing formal pricing on the latter Tuesday. When it arrives in the first quarter of 2026, the new electric Mercedes-Benz CLA will set you back at least $48,500, including a $1,250 destination fee.

That…isn’t as high as I expected, actually. There are two versions of the CLA EV at launch: the CLA250+ with a single, rear-mounted motor or the all-wheel drive CLA350 4Matic with a dual-motor setup. The CLA350 will naturally set you back a bit more ($51,050 to start), though in either case Mercedes’ latest EV will set you back marginally more than an equivalent Tesla Model 3 Premium.

The base CLA250+ packs a 268-horsepower motor with 247 lb-ft of torque, promising a 0-60 time of about 6.6 seconds. Not a neck-snapper by any stretch, but the up side is a driving range up to 374 miles, according to Mercedes’ estimates. If you opt for the quicker CLA350, you’ll instead get 349 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque, in addition to a quicker 4.8-second 0-60 time. In either case, both cars use an identical 800-volt electrical architecture and 85-kWh (usable capacity) battery pack, though the 350’s range drops to just 312 miles. Both models are electronically limited to a top speed of 130 mph.

Because the CLA is on a beefier 800-volt system, Mercedes claims 320-kW DC fast-charging capability, enabling 10-80% charging times around 22 minutes.

Trim options and features

Electric 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA models come with a fair bit of standard equipment, including the automaker’s latest MBUX infotainment system, heated front seats, a fixed panoramic glass roof and LED headlights.

If you do want more equipment, the CLA follows in typical Mercedes fashion with mid-range Exclusive and high-end Pinnacle trim options. The $2,250 Exclusive trim brings in 64-color ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, keyless-go and wireless smartphone charging. Weirdly, the flush-fitting power door handles and rear seat armrest/cupholders don’t come standard, so you will have to get at least the Exclusive if you really want either of those features.

As for the $5,850 Pinnacle, you’ll get a head-up display, full hands-free access to the car, a power-closing trunk, illuminated door sills and the MBUX ‘Superscreen’, comprising a 10.25-inch digital cluster, 14-inch center display and another 14-inch display for the front passenger.

A few other standalone options like the $880 Burmester surround sound system and $450 Winter Package (adding a heated steering wheel and heated wiper blades) will drive the Pinnacle’s all-in price up to around $57,500.