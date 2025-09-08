The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC Is Here Packing a Fully Illuminated Grille, Big Screen and 400+ Mile Range

Mercedes isn’t giving up on electric cars, but it is taking a new approach with the GLC.

“EQ Technology” is the distinction Mercedes-Benz uses nowadays to signify its electric models, including this new electric GLC-Class slated to arrive late next year. After a few teasers, this new model officially made its debut in Munich over the weekend, bereft of the brand’s former “EQC” branding, and sporting a more familiar (and marketable) nameplate. That tracks with other recent launches like the G580 with EQ Technology and the upcoming CLA-Class. Now, we’re looking at the 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC400 with EQ Technology, set to go on sale in late calendar year 2026 — so mark your calendars for about a year from now.

Branding aside, let’s take a look at the new electric GLC. Again, teasers already gave us an idea of the highlights, including the 942-dot illuminated chrome grille (a “work of art”, says Mercedes) and the 39.1 inches of next-generation MBUX Hyperscreen inside. With the full debut, however, we also have far more information of this range-topping model, including its 483-horsepower dual-motor drivetrain and 713 kilometers (or 443 miles) of driving range. Keep in mind, though, that last figure is using Europe’s WLTP methodology, so EPA figures for the GLC400 will come in lower — probably around 400 miles.

Like the CLA, Mercedes-Benz reimagined the electric GLC on a separate platform to its internal combustion counterpart. So, the 117-inch wheelbase is three inches longer than the ICE version, while the EV nets passengers an extra half-inch of legroom in the front. Rear passengers get an extra 1.9 inches of legroom as well (while headroom increases by 1.8 inches in the front and 0.6 inches in the rear too). Cargo volume over the gas GLC improves with the seats folded, to 61.4 cubic feet (versus 56.3), while owners also get the benefit of another 4.5 cubic feet in the frunk.

Powertrain and charging numbers revealed

At launch, buyers will only be able to choose the more potent GLC400 with 483 horsepower and 596 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes says that’s good for a 0-60 time of 4.4 seconds, as well as the 400-or-so-mile range I mentioned earlier. If you need to actually hook up a trailer to your electric GLC, the company also mentions a 5,291-pound towing capacity, which is pretty substantial for the size class we’re covering here. For reference, the internal combustion GLC tops out at 3,500 pounds.

There will be a less powerful, rear-wheel drive GLC 300+ down the road, with 369 horsepower and 372 lb-ft of torque on tap. That one will take about 5.9 seconds in the 0-60 sprint, but should bring even better range to the table.

Both versions will use the same 94-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This new setup utilizes an 800-volt electrical architecture, which Mercedes says can replenish up to 303 kilometers (188 miles) of range in 10 minutes, assuming you’re charging at a 330-kW-capable station. If that isn’t available and you have to use a 400-volt fast-charger, the electric GLC has a DC converter to handle that as well. Beyond the sheer numbers, the automaker also claims this new pack was bit with ease-of-repair in mind, moving the replaceable electronic components to the underside and using screws for the battery cover rather than glue, as a couple examples. Repairs almost certainly will still be expensive, but hopefully these changes mean repairs are feasible against just scrapping the car when there’s a major issue.

Looking inside the 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

As we saw with the teaser a couple days ago, the new GLC’s 39.1-inch Hyperscreen is really the star of the show. It’s the largest single display the company’s ever offered, and it has an integrated camera mounted at the top of the unit to support video conferencing through Microsoft Teams (since Skype is no longer a thing, RIP). Mercedes’ fourth-generation MBUX operating system further integrated AI from both Microsoft and Google to facilitate more personalized experiences through the Virtual Assistant.

If you don’t go for the mega-super-Hyperscreen, the 2027 Mercedes GLC EV will come with three separate displays instead. There’s a 10.25-inch gauge cluster as standard, accompanied by a 14-inch infotainment screen and a 14-inch passenger unit. Streaming apps like Disney+ are also accessible directly through the infotainment system, which itself pairs up to a Burmester 3D or optional Burmester 4D surround sound system.

Pricing and availability

At this point, it’s unclear exactly how much the 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC400 will cost when it comes on sale later next year. At this point, there’s not much sense in guessing either, since we’re so far out from the actual launch dates. That said, it will ultimately go up against the new BMW iX3 as well as existing premium options like the Porsche Macan EV, Audi Q6 e-tron, Cadillac Optiq, the Genesis GV70 EV and, of course, the Tesla Model Y.