Ask Nathan: Turning Your EV into a PHEV (Sort Of) and the BMW iX3 Looks Like What?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Is is possible to tun an EV into a PHEV (by adding a lawn-mower engine as a generator)?

Why does the BMW iX3 look so sad?

This week’s first question comes from a viewer who wants to know if you can convert an EV into a PHEV. *This is an old question from a few years back.

Q: RE: Can someone convert an EV into a PHEV? (Summarized)

You keep pointing out how affordable used EVs are, and I get that. Saw your videos on the Nissan Leaf you bought and it makes sone sense. But here’s what I don’t understand: if they’re such a good deal, why don’t we just add small gas engines like lawnmower engines converted into a generator, to turn them into hybrids? Wouldn’t that make them more practical and still cheap?

— M.N

A: Greetings!

I’m sorry it’s taken so long to get to your question, but a recent press release reminded me of your query, so I thought now would be a good time.

There are plenty of automakers who have, or will soon mount a range extending system to their vehicles. These gas engines simply power the batteries of an EV, without being connected to the wheels by any mechanical means. That’s good news: as the stress on the engine is far less given its low RPM requirements to generate electricity. Additionally, it means there is no need for a variety of components that hybrids and ICE powertrains need to function properly.

Yes, novices (including TFL Studios) have proven that you can charge an EV using a generator. There have been a few individuals who have even mounted a generator (which is basically what a range extender is) to their EV, to charge it, if needed. As for powering up the batteries when moving? That’s a tricky proposition. There are numerous hurdles that have to be surmounted in order to safely send high voltage energy into a battery. Among many additional issues you have to overcome, you need an engine, fuel tank, intake, exhaust, generator, and an inverter to make the thing work. I’m pretty sure a lawnmower’s engine mounted to an alternator may not cut it. If you get it wrong, battery failure could be catastrophic.

Plug-and-play range extender?

With that being said, there are a few companies out there that are leading the way with combined units that can be fitted to EVs safely. I caught a press release from a company called Horse Powertrain, and they are about to unveil their 1.5-liter generator which could be used for EVs. It’s slightly larger than a briefcase, is fully self-contained (almost plug-and-play) and it’s naturally aspirated. It measures just 500 x 550 x 275mm, (about 19.5″ X21″ by 11″) and combines a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine with a generator and inverter. This setup, which is for B & C-segment vehicles) will have maximum engine power of up to 70kW. A turbocharged variant (for D-segment vehicles) and LCVs, which will have increased power input of up to 120kW.

This engine runs off of gasoline, ethanol, methanol. flex-fuels, and synthetic fuel blends – and it’s Euro7 compliant for emissions.

Right now, it’s marketed as an option for OEMs, but something like this might be able to work with existing (read: used) EVs as a retrofit. You see, the system can either fit in the front trunk (“frunk”) or in a separate cargo area out back. There may be a secondary inverter, brain and/or junction needed to pair with various EV systems, but it looks plausible. A small fuel tank (you would only need a few gallons), and you’re (theoretically) off to the races. The point here is: this type of range extender is built specifically for small to midsize electric vehicles, and there could be a cottage industry for folks who want to convert EVs to extended range EVs (EREV).

For those who love efficiency; EVs, PHEVs and hybrids have their place – but I truly believe that EREVs might be the way forward in an ever-changing automotive landscape.

— N

The last question comes from social media regarding the all-new BMW iX3’s styling.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@X/Twitter) WHAT is BMW thinking with the new iX3 ?!?!?!?!?!?

Did you see the design of the BMW iX3 yet? Why oh why did they think “oh yea, that looks vonder schoon!” ?

— Anonymous

A: Yes, I just saw the press release.

Right off the bat, I think the double kidney grill is the most polarizing design element on the vehicle. Otherwise, I think many of the proportions are kind of handsome. It reminds me (a little bit) of a Volkswagen Atlas, which isn’t an insult.

For those of you who don’t know: the 2026 BMW iX3 is an all-new, all-electric crossover SUV that will be coming stateside soon. It is rated at 400-miles (“estimated range of up to 400 miles according to preliminary BMW AG tests based on the EPA’s test procedure standards” – BMW) and has a charge rate of 400 kW. It has a total output of 463 horsepower and dual-motor all-wheel drive. Additionally, it has bidirectional, vehicle-to-load/vehicle-to-home charging capability. This makes it a rolling power bank when needed.

It measures 188.3 inches long, 74.6 inches wide, and 64.4 inches tall. The iX3 has a 114.1-inch wheelbase and track widths of 64.1 inches at the front axle and 64.3 inches at the rear. It’s slightly larger than a BMW X3. Internally, I think it’s beautiful, and it has a huge screen. You can read about the overall details (here).

I will reserve further judgement until I experience it in person. The overall design is a taste of what BMW has in mind for their future products. If they could just get their kidney design under control, I think they might (finally) turn the evolutionary corner. Time will tell.

Have a good one!

— N