2026 Nissan Murano Drops FWD and Gains Hands-Off Driving Capability

(Images: Nissan)

The 2026 Nissan Murano carries forward with the brand’s latest ProPilot Assist 2.1 setup.

Over the past few years, some automakers have been shifting their SUV models toward strictly all-wheel drive affairs, and the 2026 Nissan Murano is no exception. Front-wheel drive is no longer available, and the resulting entry price creeps northward as a result. That said, it’s not going up by as much as you might think: At $42,965 to start, the now AWD-only Murano SV is $1,000 more than last year’s FWD version.

From there, the range continues through two already familiar trim levels. The mid-range Murano SL comes in at $48,055 and adds in more premium features like a panoramic moonroof, Google Built-in capability for the 12.3-inch infotainment system, a Bose audio setup and a high-definition 360-degree camera (or “Around View Monitor”) system. For the 2026 model year, a new SL Comfort Package also brings some more high-end features down from the top-end Platinum trim, including ventilated and massaging front seats, heated rear seats and a motion-activated power liftgate.

If you’re shopping at the other end of the spectrum, the 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum obviously gets all the goodies Nissan can throw at its midsize crossover. That includes ProPilot Assist 2.1 as part of the Platinum Technology Package that adds in a hands-off, feet-off driver assistance setup allowing steering, acceleration and braking on compatible roads (similar to GM’s Super Cruise, Ford’s BlueCruise or Tesla’s Autopilot systems). The Murano Platinum will set you back at least $51,095 before any added-cost options or accessories.

Like its 2025 overhaul, the 2026 Nissan Murano uses the same powertrain going forward. That is, this fourth-generation model packs a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine putting out 241 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque through a 9-speed automatic transmission. Again, though, this time power goes to all four wheels at every trim level, with no front-wheel drive option available anywhere in the range from this point onward. Now, several drivers probably won’t mind the omission, especially if you live in the snow belt where AWD was already a requirement anyway.

The 2026 Nissan Murano is hitting dealerships right now.