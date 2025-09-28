Ask Nathan: Are Sedans Truly Dead and My Adventure in the Mercedes-Benz G580 EV?

(Image: TFL Studios)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Are sedans dead?

I had an adventure in the electric G Wagon!

This week’s first question comes from a viewer who thinks sedans are an endangered species.

Q: RE: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X) Are new sedans dead or a dying breed?

Buyers love the higher ride height, perceived safety, and practicality of crossovers. Automakers make more money on them, so they’ve shifted production away from sedans. Ford, GM, and Chrysler have largely abandoned sedans in North America, choosing to invest in SUVs, trucks, and EVs.

How long will it be until everyone abandons sedans?

— Gesh98

A: If you look at the trajectory of sedan sales, you’ll see some dips…

If you look at vehicles from Toyota, Hyundai/Kia, Nissan, Tesla, Honda, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and others – you’ll see that sedans are still desired by many. As an example, over 290,000 Camrys were sold in the United States last year, which is a bit of a drop, but the numbers are still compelling. Yes, you’re right; many buyers are moving to crossovers/SUVs and sales numbers prove their popularity. Still, there are a lot of sedans that remain on the market.

You can read about the new 2026 Nissan Sentra (here).

There are plenty of consumers who prefer a lower-slung, sportier (or more efficient) ride. Some simply prefer the looks or proportions of a sedan as well. It’s hard to judge what the public will desire tomorrow, but I have a feeling we will see sedans still rolling around for quite some time.

Cheers!

— N

The last question comes from a family member who wanted to know what I did with a $184,000 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology

Q: (paraphrased from a dubious family member’s rant) That electric G-Wagon (Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology) is too expensive to have fun with!

A G-Wagon is built for military use and it somehow rumbles through Beverly Hills. Everything about the (Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology) is wrong for either. It has poor range and it’s stupid expensive. What could you possibly do with it?

— Dubious family member

A: I had so much fun with this thing, but I wanted to hate it.

First of all, it was an absolute blast to drive, and to live with. My Desert Brown Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology packed 579 horsepower and 859 lb-ft of torque through four electric motors (one for each wheel). Power was never an issue; I flew past Mustangs and BMW all throughout Los Angeles, daily commuted and taxied my kid to school. The main things I enjoyed: the mini adventures.

Veterans Memorial Park: Sylmar, CA – 40+ miles each way and 10-miles of trails

Honestly, the “off-road” sections were basically dirt roads here and there, but it was an issue for those driving non 4×4 vehicles. Altogether, I drove about 125-miles and charged at home. It was a blast, and I was remarkably comfortable.

Nate n’ Al’s Diner: Beverly Hills, CA – 23 miles each way, and 15-miles of cruising

Beverly Hills, CA is the correct environment for this vehicle. It’s basically the same vehicle compared to the gas version, and it has all of the benefits (and detractors) of a modern EV. As such, I tested it out in its natural habitat, battling the mega-wealthy for a good parking spot. Nate n; Al’s is a historic institution, serving outstanding deli food, and a reasonably priced breakfast menu.

*A second-tier celebrity tried to politically shame me for driving the G-Wagon. My response: “Bro, it’s an electric G-Wagon.”

I blew his mind.

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe: Rancho Santa Fe, CA – 103 miles each way, and 10 miles of extra driving

Located near San Diego, this trip to Rancho Santa Fe would be the longest. It was a great trip. I left with about 90-percent battery, and arrived with about 50-percent left. I am sure that, even with some highway driving, it can hit its projected 220-240-mile range. As I drove, I indulged in the quite driving experience, mixed with the Burmester 3D Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos – which delightfully melted my eardrums. At the same time, I fired up the massaging seats and smiled as I waived to the USMC trucks I passed near Camp Pendleton, CA.

Leaving it charged in at the hotel (I was there for a Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss EV event), I was back to over 90-percent before I left for home the next day. It was a great trip.

I think I managed about 400-miles in total, and I loved every mile of it. Sure, there are issues: it’s remarkably expensive, the doors are hard to shut for some, and it is not very efficient for an EV. It feels heavy (because it is) and I’m sure some would rather a more expansive loading area. Finally, it has yet to convert to NACS, which some might not like, but an adaptor fixes that problem for most.

I think it is the right car for people who simply must have a G-Wagon, and it rides (and looks) like a champ.

— N