The 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Lives On With New Jailbreak Option, While *All* Durangos Get Standard V8s

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat just won’t die — it’s just getting more options.

It isn’t just the Charger Sixpack that’s making news today. In fact, Dodge has more information on the 2026 Durango SUV, too — and that model is also bringing more performance to the party, from the base GT to the new SRT Hellcat Jailbreak.

Let’s start with the Jailbreak first. Basically, this model keeps the supercharged, 710-horsepower SRT Hellcat going for yet another model year. Remember, we were only supposed to get one model year of Hellcat, and this is now the sixth. The Jailbreak program opens up a huge number of additional customizations, allowing customers with enough cash to kit out their Durango any which way they like.

That includes six new wheel options, six color options (including Green Machine for 2026), six exterior badge color choices, five dual-stripe designs and five interior seat colors in three different passenger configurations. Buyers can also spec in a power sunroof, Harman Kardon premium audio, the Driver Safety Tech package, trailer tow and more extras into any buildable combination.

Since Jailbreak lets you go buck wild and build your “one-of-one” Durango SRT Hellcat, how much you’ll ultimately pay can vary. Minus any incentives, the 2026 model starts at $81,990 (a $5,000 drop from 2025, by the way), and unlocking the Jailbreak option will cost you an extra $995, plus the cost of any options you spec out of that program.

You get a V8! You get a V8! Everybody gets V8s!

While the SRT Hellcat has long been a unique selling point for the aging Durango, it’s not the only V8 news related to the SUV this year. For 2026, every Dodge Durango will have a V8 under its hood as the standard powertrain option. That means the 3.6-liter Pentastar is gone, even on the base GT, which now gets a 5.7-liter engine (at a $42,495 price tag) with 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque instead.

As for the R/T, you get the the Big Hemi this time around: a 6.4-liter engine cranking out 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Since the Durango SRT has been out of rotation for a minute, this brings that mid-power option back into the fold, though under the same R/T badge as the previous, smaller V8. While it didn’t give an exact price, Dodge says the 6.4-liter R/T will still come in under $50,000, delivering industry-beating power for the price point.

Then, at the top end, there’s obviously the SRT Hellcat. It still makes the same 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. You just get the Jailbreak customization program to tweak every element of your berserk family SUV just so.

