The Electric Acura RSX Prototype Crossover Will Make Its Debut During Monterey Car Week

Acura’s first in-house EV will officially debut as a prototype next week.

This year’s Monterey Car Week is shaping up, with quite a few reveals on the calendar including the Acura RSX. Specifically, this is a “prototype” version of the luxury marque’s new EV, set to join the ZDX in the lineup when it actually reaches production in the second half of 2026. By Honda and Acura standards, what we’re seeing here will track pretty closely to what the automaker will actually build in Ohio next year, though there may be some minor changes in between.

So, what do we know about the 2026 Acura RSX so far? From first glance, this car looks virtually identical to the Performance EV Concept it brought to the last Monterey Car Week event. At the front, you still get a distinctive NSX-inspired nose, thin LED running lights and a contrasting lower fascia with a couple intakes cut into the bumper. There are slight changes to those intakes, though, where they’ve widened out a bit, apparently to accommodate the RSX’s headlights.

Of course, by its nature this teaser doesn’t show much more detail, so we’ll have to wait until next week to know more. Acura did include some nuggets of information, but mainly covering things we already know. Apart from manufacturing taking place at the company’s EV Hub in Marysville, Ohio, the Acura RSX will be the first model to actually reach production (before the Honda 0 models) on a new, in-house platform. It will also launch Honda’s proprietary ASIMO operating system, which it showed off at CES earlier this year.

It’s still a bit unclear exactly where Acura plans to position the RSX in its lineup, when you take into account the current GM-adjacent ZDX. On size it seems to be a segment down, but we have no idea how much the new RSX will cost yet. We’ll know more about that next year, as well as exactly what sort of performance we can expect from the brand’s first homegrown EV.

