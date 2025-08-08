2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack Models Make Their Official Debut With Up to 550 Horsepower And a Real Exhaust Note

(Images: Stellantis | Dodge)

The gas version of Dodge’s new Charger has finally arrived, packing up to 550 horsepower!

When Dodge decided to axe the previous Charger and Challenger models, the promise was a new age of electric muscle with the brand-new Charger Daytona. The automaker read the tea leaves and heard customer feedback, though, and decided scrapping internal combustion probably wasn’t a good idea. So last spring, Dodge stressed we would get gas-powered Chargers, and those are the models we’re looking at today. Technically it is models, plural, as we’re looking at two versions of the so-called “Sixpack”: the R/T and the Scat Pack.

Both are familiar names of course, and both are rocking the company’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline-six. Granted, we’re still not talking about a Hemi V8 making its return (yet), but here are the headline stats for what we will get. The Charger R/T runs the “Standard Output” version of the Hurricane, packing 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. That engine mates up to your Stellantis-typical 8-speed automatic transmission, and runs up to a top speed of 168 mph.

While we don’t have acceleration figures on the R/T just yet, Dodge did provide that figure for the more powerful Scat Pack. The higher-end model runs the “High Output” version of the Hurricane, with 550 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque on tap. That makes the top-spec Sixpack capable of 0-60 in under four seconds, while the top speed also increases to 177 mph. Dodge claims a quarter-mile time for this version in 12.2 seconds. Sure, it’s no SRT Hellcat Redeye, but that’s not too terribly far off the old Charger Scat Pack.

The Hurricane H.O., for its part, makes 88% of its peak torque at 2,500 RPM, while more than 90% is available to the driver between 3,000 and 6,000 RPM. And for what it’s worth, you actually get a real exhaust note, rather than the Daytona’s future-sounding Fratzonic system (if that’s your jam, more power to you, but many folks prefer their cars to come by their sound naturally).

Another big change with this generation of Dodge Charger: both models are all-wheel drive. Before you grab your pitchfork, though, Sixpack models do have a front-axle disconnect, where all of the Hurricane’s available power and torque go to the rear wheels. On that basis, Dodge took a leaf out of BMW M’s book, where you get the security of AWD when you need it, and the burnout capability when you want it. And yes, these Chargers still have Launch Control, while the Scat Pack still gets Line Lock. Dodge also set the car up so it can disconnect the front axle on its own to save fuel, when the driving conditions allow for it.

Each 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack gets a mechanical limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers up front and a multilink front suspension setup and a four-link configuration in the rear. The top-end Scat Pack model, thanks to having that cast-aluminum block Hurricane up front, manages to weigh in at about 4,800 pounds, while weight distribution leans a bit nose-heavy at 55/45 toward the front.

When will they be available and how much will they cost?

Styling-wise, the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack models resemble the Daytona. Outside, the widebody look is still in your face, though the flow-through “R-Wing” from the Daytona is gone to accommodate the Hurricane engine. The Scat Pack gets 20-inch wheels as standard, with 275/40-ZR20 Goodyear all-season tire setup all around. In typical Dodge fashion, you can choose from a range of wheel and tire packages, including with the Blackout package. Inside, the main difference is the “Charger” badging rather than “Daytona” on the EV.

The 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack lineup starts with the R/T, naturally, and brings a $51,990 starting MSRP. If you want the Scat Pack, that will set you back $56,990. Going for the coupe will cost you another $2,000 on top of that, and a bit of a wait, as those models won’t be available until next year.

As for the two-door coupes, you’ll be able to snag one by the end of this year if you put in an order when the books open on August 13.