Ask Nathan: Should we Import the Fiat Grande Panda, and the $10,000 question?

Image: Fiat

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

The Fiat Grande Panda might be a better choice than 500e?

Looking for a $10,000 truck?

Q: RE: FIat Grande Panda

I know that all of you are on different wavelengths with EVs. Roman seems very pro EV and Tommy seems kind of against. Are you still in the middle Nate? We can’t remember and you’re not on TFLTalk as often but I do remember you were all about hybrids. I think I agree but I have a confession to make.

Do you still like Fiat because I do. Nobody seems to in the USA. So I want to know if you thought about the Fiat Grande Panda. Because it is either a hybrid or a EV. Oh and could you tell the guys to do some updates on the 500E?

Would you buy one if it were sold in the USA? Oh and will you guys do a meet and greet?

Austin CL

A: Hi Austin, thanks for the email!

I have been saying this for years – if Fiat brought the Panda (any Panda) to the United States, it would easily outsell the 500X and 500e. For that method to work properly, they desperately need a serious warranty, and product quality must improve. You’re right, the 500e sales are abysmal, although the lease deals we reported on helped a bit. It’s still a terribly slow seller.

Before I continue: there will be more 500e updates in the near future!

The Fiat Panda has quite a history with the automaker. I have been lucky enough to drive a couple of different generations of the car, (yes, I fit) and it’s a fun little runabout. They are also very practical, economical and tiny by our standards. The 4×4 versions are especially cool, and you would be surprised how capable even the first generation (early 1980s) was. In those days, a car like the Panda could never sell ion our shores.

The new Fiat Grande Panda is a whole different kettle of fish. There is an EV version, and a hybrid. In time, we will see some sort of AWD or 4×4 Grande Panda too. While it is called “Grande” it is still tiny, and the base model sells for about (or under) $20,000. That model is the hybrid, with no touch screen, and manual rear windows. Unheard of in our country today.

The EV version is supposed to have a range of approximately 200-miles, according to Fiat “experts.”

The bottom line is: as cool as this model may look to us, it’s difficult to imagine Fiat bringing it here. If they did, the hybrid would make the most sense. Once again, I doubt it.

– N

p.s. We rarely do meet and greets. Our team is so small and scattered, it’s difficult to make it happen. Maybe, one day – we hope.

The last question comes from a fan who is looking for a used truck under $10,000.

Q: (Via: YouTube) Choosing between a 2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn V6 extra cab and a 2012 Nissan Frontier King Cab Desert Runner.

Both are V6 and auto. Under $10,000 and they both have low 100,000 miles

— K3360Samwise3

A: It’s hard to me to assist you as I have no idea what you need these trucks for.

Assuming you’re looking for a commuter that can haul decently, and you prefer rear-wheel drive, both of these trucks could be good choices. With that being said, I prefer the husky 4.0 V6 in the Nissan over many truck V6 power plants. On the other hand, the Dakota should have slightly better passenger space and a roomy bed.

With such little information, there’s little I can do to help. I like Dakotas, but I would lean towards the Nissan – if it were me.

– N

p.s. Maybe your $10K would make a nice downpayment on a smaller, more modern pickup?