2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Priced From $174,995

(Images: General Motors | Chevrolet)

Chevy’s most powerful and exotic C8 Corvette to date takes the fight to full-on supercars at a fraction of the price.

Even before it made its full debut last July, we knew the latest-generation Chevy Corvette ZR1 was going to be something special. And we weren’t disappointed, as the brand’s most hardcore version of its halo sports car manages 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque from its mid-mounted 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8, a 0-60 time as quick as 2.3 seconds, a 9.6-second quarter-mile and a 233 mph top speed. Thing is, though, you know that sort of performance costs a pretty penny. Before it actually goes into production in the second quarter of 2025, GM finally announced formal pricing for its most potent C8 Corvette to-date: $174,995 including a $1,695 destination charge.

That’s a decent chunk of cash, no doubt. But…as ever, Chevrolet continues its ambition of being a bold, brash and relatively inexpensive poke in the eye for Europe’s elite sports cars and full-on supercars. The automaker pulled out all the tops to show just how fast and amazing this Corvette ZR1 is, with even top-end specs like the 3LZ convertible — and yes, you can get this four-figure-horsepower beast as a convertible — coming in just under $200,000. Strictly speaking, the 3LZ convertible comes in at $195,995 (or $10,000 more than the coupe).

As far as which ZR1 trim to buy, your options are the base 1LZ or the feature-loaded 3LZ. There’s no in-between here. That said, you do get some options to tack on some extra cash to the bottom-line price. The Carbon Fiber Aero package, for example, costs $8,495 and adds in the even more massive rear wing, front spoiler and dive planes on top of the ZR1’s standard carbon fiber roof and carbon ceramic brakes. The ZTK Performance Package is another $1,500, but requires you to get the Carbon Fiber Aero pack as well (so think of it, effectively, as a $10K upgrade). That brings in a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires and track-tuned Magnetic Ride Control.

If you’re looking for a bit more luxury, the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 3LZ adds heated and ventilated seats (Nappa leather GT2 or Competition Sport spec), a front camera for a better curb view when you’re parking, an upgraded 14-speaker Bose stereo system rather than the base 1LZ’s 10-speaker setup, more leather-wrapped trim, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with carbon fiber trim and shift paddles.

As is Corvette tradition, Chevrolet will build the new ZR1 at its Bowling Green, Kentucky plant. While deliveries won’t take place for a few months yet, GM encourages interested buyers to reach out to their preferred dealer right now for more details. I wish you the best of luck with that, because you know some dealers, at least, are going to tack on a hefty markup above that $174,995-and-up MSRP.