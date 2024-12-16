2025 Lexus GX 550 Gets a Few Tweaks, Including A Helpful Upgrade For The Overtrail

Predictably, you'll have to shell out more cash if you want a 2025 Lexus GX, though

(Images: Lexus)

The 2025 Lexus GX lineup gets a few tweaks from the launch models.

After the last-generation Lexus GX spent more than a decade in production, the prospect of a brand-new model was definitely an exciting one. Not only did we get a new look for a new era, but it took on a huge number of updates to bring it in line with the times, from the powertrain to the onboard technology and features. Now, a year after its initial rollout, the 2025 Lexus GX 550 is getting a few choice changes aimed at satisfying some complaints folks had with the first slate of models.

Fundamentally, the 2025 Lexus GX 550 is still the same vehicle, as we’re just coming off a generational overhaul. Nevertheless, the headline change is some extra ground clearance for the off-road-focused Overtrail and Overtrail+ models. Specifically, the 2025 versions will pack a much more respectable 9.84 inches of ground clearance — up a full inch from 2024. It may not sound like a huge difference, but it’s one of the few things that really irked most folks who tested the GX, and its Toyota Land Cruiser sibling, for that matter…you’re really going to launch a new off-roader with 8-and-a-bit inches of ground clearance, like a crossover? Fortunately, that’s no longer the case here.

Across the board, 2025 Lexus GX 550 models also get a power-adjustable tilt and telescopic steering column. All GX owners will also have the luxury of a memory function for the steering wheel, seating and mirror positions, so that’s a nice little quality-of-life change.

Otherwise, the 2025 model GX SUV carries on broadly unchanged, with a 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 under its hood putting out 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque through a 10-speed automatic transmission. All GX models still come standard with a full-time four-wheel drive system, as well as Lexus’ next-generation, electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (e-KDSS).

There is no hybrid model in sight, at least for the moment, so the GX 550 is still the only variant on offer, in three main trims (Premium, Luxury and Overtrail).

2025 Lexus GX 550 price walk

While most of the changes hitting this year’s Lexus GX lineup are minor, it is still getting a price hike across the board. The 2025 Lexus GX 550 Premium now starts at $66,635 including the $1,350 destination fee — up $2,000 from the 2024 model.

From there, the Premium+ now starts at $71,100, while the swankier Luxury trim comes in at $79,100 (the Luxury+ is an extra $4,000, for an $81,750 MSRP). If you want the Overtrail, you’ll have to spend at least $74,280 for the base trim, or $81,745 for the Overtrail+.

Lexus says the latest 2025 models will hit showrooms early in the new year.