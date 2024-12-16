Ask Nathan: Otherworldly Jaguars Heading Our Way and Don’t Count Nissan Out Yet…

Image: Jaguar

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Jaguar has more than one vehicle coming our way.

Nissan is down, but not out.

The first question comes from a long time fan who is disturbed and intrigued by Jaguar’s new direction – and he makes an interesting point.

Q: (Via: Twitter/X@NathanAdlen) Been a minute my friend and I am still recuperating from the Jaguar assault on my senses.

Is it just me or is the world looking at the Jaguar Type 00 concept thinking that they are just building one vehicle? We all have see the footage of a car with similar lines testing so we know it’s going into production in some way. This DOESN’T mean they are only focusing on a electric sedan with a silly tail.

When was the last time that Jaguar built only one vehicle? I think we’re going to see a lot more coming from their design department and that’s despite their painfully over the top marketing. I am intrigued to see what they come up with alongside the 00.

Miss you big guy!

– Hour’s About CA

A: You bring up an interesting point.

Considering that Jaguar is supposed to be bringing out an all-new portfolio vehicles in the next few years, it’s curious to see where they go. I suspect they will still pursue electrification, but that might change a bit. In addition, they will need to bring back some sort of crossover/SUV as they are competitive sales-wise.

One of their best selling vehicles has been the Jaguar F-Pace, and those numbers should be enough of a reason to build a proper replacement. You’re right, not everyone will want something with an impossibly long hood like the 00 Concept.

Even though it’s back from 2017, the Jaguar Future-Type concept still stirs my coffee. It might a fine template for a future crossover, or wagon-ish vehicle as well. Regardless of the design and powertrain future Jaguars will have, I do believe you are correct – the automaker must deploy more vehicles alongside their upcoming halo vehicle.

I will say this: like or hate the PR imagery and the design of the Jaguar 00 concept – both got your attention. In fact: I can’t remember the last time Jaguar generated this much buzz. Ever.

Was the gamble worth it?

We’ll see soon enough!

– N

The last comment comes from a Nissan fan who thinks the automaker is too big to fail.

Q: Hi it’s Myron again!

I hope you’re having a good holiday season Nathan! As I recall the guys at TFL cover every holiday in their greetings this time of year and I respect that! I know you have a soft spot for some Nissan vehicles. I know you still miss your F-Alpha Nissan Pathfinder and I agree that it was one of their best SUVs!

I’m sad that Nissan is again in big trouble and lots of haters are saying it’s time to fail. I don’t think that should be the case do you? Some of the new cars and trucks they build are pretty good and are a more economical buy than Toyota or Honda.

I hope they get some help and stay afloat. In 20 years my family has owned eight Nissans and I am up to 200,000 miles on my 2016 Nissan Frontier. It’s the best truck I have even owned and I have owned a lot of trucks.

Do you think Nissan is doomed too?

Myron T.

A: Hi Myron.

Times are tough and I am afraid Nissan will have to go through some drastic changes to stay afloat in our market. We have all seen the warnings that “We have 12 to 14 months to survive.” There’s a lot of cost cutting going on save $3 billion, and eliminate wasteful spending. Thousands of jobs will be cut, and products will either hit the market in limited numbers, or be killed off altogether.

Everything I stated is fact, and you can find far more detailed about some of Nissan & Infiniti’s issues (here).

Rumor has it that there are a few options on the table to save Nissan from bankruptcy. Remember: even if Nissan does claim bankruptcy, they (like General Motors) could restructure and come back leaner and meaner. Another option is Honda; who many feel could score big time if they acquire Nissan. Others feel that “IF” Nissan manages to cut the fat and pay off massive debt, they could survive.

Merger plans are still “talk”

There are so many questions that must be answered if a merger with Honda were to take place. What will happen to Mitsubishi, now that they’re sold off? Will Infiniti survive in one year, and what about the remainder of the Renault merger? About a year back, Renault’s shares in Nissan dropped from 43 to 15-percent. Will it drop off more, and will their cooperation be completely terminated?

Fortunately, Nissan has a decent portfolio of vehicles on offer, which should remain in production. Vehicles like the Frontier, Pathfinder, Altima and Sentra are still fairly popular. Others like the Kicks and Armada have recently been completely updated. They might survive as well. Additionally, Nissan’s ability to build a competitive EV like the Ariya cannot be ignored. This is something to consider if any merger were to take place.

I would imagine we’ll see some news out of Nissan before the end of the first quarter of 2025 – maybe soone.

Buckle up, and cross your fingers.

-N