A GT-R Preview? The Nissan Hyper Force Concept Makes Over 1,300 Horsepower

(Images: Nissan)

Nissan debuted five “Hyper” concepts, but it saved something special for last.

Over the past few weeks, the automaker teased the Hyper Urban, Hyper Adventure, Hyper Tourer and Hyper Punk in the lead up to the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Now, we have the fifth electric concept and it’s arguably the craziest of the bunch: the Hyper Force. As you probably worked out from the design alone, we’re looking at an electric supercar with some interesting cues to the GT-R.

According to Nissan, though, this Hyper Force concept isn’t just a futuristic, angular face, though. Nissan’s electric supercar features an all-solid-state battery pack (more on that in a moment), “optimal” weight distribution and Nissan’s e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system.

Unlike the comparatively pedestrian Ariya, though, the Hyper Force supposedly puts out a staggering 1,341 horsepower.

As for the solid-state battery technology, though…that’s more of a wish list item, at least for the moment. Several parties are working to develop the tech for electric vehicles, which promises a far safer and energy dense solution to lithium-ion batteries. By the time something like this concept may actually make it to production, we should have the technology. Right now, though, it’s more theoretical than something that’s commercially available, as automakers like Toyota and Nissan race to be the first to actually implement solid-state batteries into their upcoming EVs.

With some serious aerodynamic elements, a high-strength carbon body, a massive rear wing and a dual-level rear diffuser, what could be a preview of the electric Nissan GT-R isn’t screwing around.

Oh, and the concept features two driving modes: “GT” for grand touring (or “Gran Turismo”) and “R” for racing. Just in case things weren’t quite on the nose for your liking. Speaking of Gran Turismo, developers at Polyphony Digital did indeed collaborate with Nissan on the graphics for the graphical user interface inside the Hyper Force, like they helped create the graphics for the R35 GT-R when it first launched in 2007.

Cheekily, Nissan doesn’t full-on admit that this is some preview for the GT-R. Nevertheless, some features like its quad taillights and VR-style cockpit layout would be awesome to see in real life. Even if the Hyper Force is just a flight of fancy, the automaker is paying attention to folks’ reactions as it (hopefully) is readying a follow-up to the R35 GT-R for production.

Never say never, right? Fingers crossed, we’ll know more about Nissan’s near-term plans for supercars and SUVs alike soon.