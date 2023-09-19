2024 Mazda CX-30 Now Starts Over $26K, Adds Carbon Turbo Trim

Mazda’s revamp of its ongoing models continues with the 2024 CX-30.

Much like the CX-5 and Mazda3’s recent updates, the 2024 Mazda CX-30 sees some packaging options shuffle around and the addition of the Carbon Turbo trim for the new model year. While Mazda’s second best-selling model retains its base “2.5 S” model, this year actually brings a fairly sharp hike to the model’s base price. At $26,370 (including a $1,375 destination fee), the CX-30 is now $2,045 more expensive than it was for 2023.

Every one of Mazda’s crossovers ships with standard all-wheel drive, while the S models still pack a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated gas engine. That four-cylinder unit puts out 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, and the CX-30 shifts the available power through a 6-speed automatic transmission. In essence, nothing’s changed here from last year. Standard features on the 2.5 S include radar cruise control, high beam control, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. You also get LED lighting, 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels and USB-C charging ports, the latter of which is actually new for this year (prior years used the old, rectangular USB Type A outlet).

Other changes throughout the CX-30 trim walk

Stepping up one level from the S, you have the CX-30 2.5 Select Sport. Not just “Select”, but you now have to add the word “Sport” in there, for some reason. It’s a similar story with the car’s Mazda3 sibling, so the features more or less carry over from that model. You get aluminum roof rails, an exclusive Ceramic Metallic paint color, leatherette seats and larger 18-inch alloy wheels. The CX-30 2.5 S Select Sport (say that three times fast) starts at $27,875, or $1,505 more than the base model.

From there, the trims more or less mirror what you could get for 2023, with the exception of the Carbon Turbo trim. While you’ve been able to get the unique styling features of the Carbon Edition on the non-turbocharged models before, now you can actually get it with the more potent option as well. Again, output hasn’t changed on the 2.5-liter Turbo models: 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque when on premium fuel, also running through a 6-speed automatic transmission. Like Mazda’s other models, the Carbon Turbo gets the exclusive Zircon Sand paint color matched to a Terracotta leatherette seats with black suede elements.

The Carbon Turbo also comes with one special touch: a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The other models (including the base S) still get the 8.8-inch unit as standard fare.

In total, there are five trims coupled with the naturally aspirated engine and three to the turbocharged powertrain. If you’re looking for the fully loaded version, you’ll have to shell out at least $38,175 for the Turbo Premium Plus. Cruising and Traffic Support — a system that debuted on the CX-90 and follows the car ahead in traffic — is also now standard on the Turbo Premium Plus.

Trim 2024 MSRP (Including $1,375 destination) 2.5 S (base) $26,370 S Select Sport $27,875 S Preferred $30,165 S Carbon Edition $31,165 S Premium $33,365 Carbon Turbo $34,165 Turbo Premium $36,365 Turbo Premium Plus $38,175

Five extra-cost paint colors are available, ranging between $450 and $595.

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 should hit dealers in the coming weeks.