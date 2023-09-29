2024 Lexus TX Pricing Revealed: Lexus’ Three-Row Crossover Starts At $55,050

Currently, the TX tops out at just over $76,000 with all the package options checked

(Images: Lexus)

Want a new 2024 Lexus TX? It’s now available on the brand’s online configurator.

Large three-row crossovers are big business these days, to the point where Toyota and its luxury counterpart created new flagship models above the popular Highlander and RX nameplates. Now, we know exactly how much the 2024 Lexus TX will cost, as it’s live on the brand’s build and price website.

Starting off the range, the base Lexus TX 350 starts off at $55,050 — or just about $11,000 more than the equivalent Toyota Grand Highlander. For reference, that’s also $4,860 higher than a Cadillac XT6 Luxury and roughly the same as a base Lincoln Aviator, though it starts off significantly cheaper than the $60,695 Audi Q7 Premium 45 TFSI, the $63,800 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 and definitely the $81,900 BMW X7 xDrive40i (the X5 is no longer available with a three-row option, as of 2024).

Lexus sells the new TX in five trims for this model year:

Here’s a look at the full pricing breakdown for Lexus’ new three-row crossover:

TX 350 (base): $55,050

$55,050 TX 350 Premium: $58,450

$58,450 TX 350 Luxury: $60,950

$60,950 TX 500h F Sport Performance Premium: $69,350

$69,350 TX 500h F Sport Performance Luxury: $72,650

Each of the TX 350 trims gets a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, just like the Grand Highlander. That engine makes 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque in this application, and power makes its way to the wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is the default layout on gas-powered models, while all-wheel drive is a $1,600 option, regardless of which TX 350 model you choose.

TX 350 trim features and options

Five exterior color options are available for the TX 350. Wind Chill Pearl (white), Celestial Silver Metallic, Caviar (black) and Nightfall Mica (blue) don’t cost any extra cash, while Cloudburst Gray brings a $500 up-charge. Interior color options include a mixture of white, gray, or brown mixed with black trim, depending on the trim.

Optional packages include a $100 Cold Area Package with a windshield wiper de-icer; a $2,150 Technology Package with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 360-degree panoramic view monitor, park assist, a digital rearview mirror and head-up display; an $895 Convenience Package with Digital Key and traffic jam assist (both on a 3-year trial) and front cross-traffic assist; $680 for heated and ventilated second-row captain’s chairs; a $1,160 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system; and $2,140 for 22-inch silver multi-spoke alloy wheels.

The Premium trim adds in power-folding third-row seats as well as heated/ventilated front seats, a panoramic moonroof. If you want to step things up another notch, the Luxury trim adds in ambient lighting, leather-trimmed seats and heated second-row seats.

What about the hybrid TX?

Not only does the 2024 Lexus TX 500h bring in standard all-wheel drive, but the hybrid system dials up the power as well. This time around, the turbocharged engine gets assistance from two electric motors, resulting in a combined output of 366 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque, this time routing through a 6-speed automatic rather than an 8-speed. The hybrid TX, being an “F Sport Performance” model, also gets Dynamic Rear Steering (or DRS) as well as adaptive suspension.

The TX 500h gets standard 22-inch wheels that are optional on the gas-only models, as well as standard second-row captain’s chairs. Stepping up to the Luxury bundles in the Mark Levinson sound system, while a 120-volt/1,500-watt AC power outlet in the rear cargo area is a $560 option on both models.

Packages broadly remain the same, although the Premium has a $250 Cold Area Package that adds in a heated steering wheel as well as the windshield de-icer (the heated wheel comes standard on the Luxury). Instead of Cloudburst Gray, the hybrid models also get a different kind of gray called “Incognito”, and it doesn’t cost anything extra here (nor do any of the TX 500h’s other available colors).

At the top end, minus accessories, a fully equipped 2024 Lexus TX 550h F Sport Performance Luxury will set you back $76,585. For the time being, that’s the top of the tree until the plug-in TX 550h+ comes along.