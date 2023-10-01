Ask Nathan: Amphibious EV SUV, Used Electric Runabout, and Q & A EV Questions in Person via Denver Press Club?

Image: BYD

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know if amphibious EV SUVs are a good idea.

Q: (RE:) Is the idea of an amphibious EV SUV a good one?

Hi Nathan, I had a question about electric vehicles that float. This is about an amphibious EV SUV that I just saw.

Nathan, I saw a story about a Chinese SUV (YangWang U8) that can float on water. This made me think back to what Elon Musk once said about building a Cyber Truck that can double as a boat. Hate that guy but I know that he can pull off more than 50% of the crazy stuff he says.

Even politicians have issues with electric power in water. ‘m under the impression that it’s real bad to mix electricity with water. Why is it that these EV companies are pushing this whole narrative of water capabilities?

– Jim. D

BYD demo video

A: Thanks for the question, but those who doubt electric power on water are misinformed.

First: I think the vehicle you’re talking about is the BYD YangWang U8, an electric SUV that can float for a limited amount of time. I added the information about the U8 (here). To summarize, it’s an all-electric luxury SUV built by BYD. Think of it as a Chinese equivalent of a G-Wagon mixed with a hint of Hummer EV.

I cannot speak to Musk’s declaration about the Cybertruck’s ability to swim, much less float. Remember: nothing about the truck has been properly tested. Unlike the U8, which seems to perform as advertised, (at least, in the promo video), there is no evidence to back Musk’s claim.

“Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy” @elonmusk 9:31 AM Sep 29, 2022.

With all that being said, there’s no reason to doubt that EVs can be built to cope with water. In fact, seagoing vehicles powered by an electric motor goes way back.

As an example, the Minn Kota electric trolling motor came out in 1934. One of the first all-electric submarines (the “Pearl“) was introduced in 1888. The submarine Nautilus, built in 1886 was all-electric too. Numerous electric and diesel-electric craft have sailed on, and under the water for over a century.

I’m just saying that there’s plenty of fact-based information out there that supports the idea of electrically-powered vehicles as logical. I kind of hope that this will be the start of more EVs having the ability to multitask on land and sea!

N

p.s. Could you imagine if the new Honda Prologue could float!?

The next question comes from a fan who is looking for a used EV, (like a Model 3) to commute with. He’s concerned about the battery’s integrity.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter)

I have an ask Nathan for you…. I drive a big truck, but commute pretty far for work each day. I’m considering buying an inexpensive used EV just for this drive. (A few year old model 3) I’ve seen the stories about tesla batteries ending up as bricks. What should you stay away from when buying a used EV? Are there any signs tell you the battery health is in poor condition? I have to be able to drive 120 miles per day without recharging.

Cars_are_fun

Image: Tesla

A: Thanks for the question.

It’s true that some Tesla batteries fail after long usage; however, it is only a small percentage.

First, before you even drive the car, you need to check on its history. If possible, try to discover the environment it was kept in. Was it regularly exposed to heat, or freezing conditions? Has the vehicle been regularly maintained? I know that Tesla maintenance happens far less than an equivalent internal-combustion vehicle, but it’s still needed. Many of these tidbits of information can be obtained with due diligence.

There are ways to check on the vehicle’s battery fitness. One option is Recurrent, (yes, we did a commercial for them) as this repot can be highly revealing, but it’s not your only option. Other sites/apps like Dekra, Tessie and others can give you an informed snapshot of the vehicle’s battery health too.

Here’s a good step-by-step procedure to have the Tesla self-check via (this) article from Motor Trend:

“Another easy way to test battery degradation is to charge a Tesla from 10 percent to full and note the “+kWh” number reported on the upper left of the Model 3/Y’s main screen or the Model S/X’s instrument cluster or from the Tesla app. Divide that number by 0.9 and then compare the result to the factory claimed usable battery capacity when new. This method is also imperfect, but it should give you a good estimate of battery degradation. In late 2022, Tesla released a battery health test in its Service mode that any owner can do. To conduct the procedure, a car needs to be connected to a 240-volt Level 2 charging station with the battery at 50 percent or less. The test can take up to 24 hours to complete, although starting from a lower state of charge, say 10 percent instead of 50 percent, speeds things up. To access Service mode, go into the car’s Software page, hold down the Model logo for a few seconds, type in “Service” as the access code, and then tap Enable. In the Service mode menu, tap on Battery, then High Voltage, then Health Test. Next, as instructed on screen, hold up the turn-signal stalk, step on the brake, and put your Tesla key card in position on the center console until the screen says Gateway State: Unlocked. The Health Test procedure can then begin. That car will make some unusual noises as it discharges the battery pack to 0 percent and then slowly charges it back up to 100 percent. Once the test is finished, a new battery health percentage will be shown in the HV Battery column. Note that this number represents battery health, not battery capacity, and we don’t know what factors Tesla considers in arriving at the final result. For example, we recently tried the battery health test using a Model 3 that retains 93 percent of its energy capacity (69 kWh of its original 74 kWh) and received an 86 percent battery health score.” Motor Trend

The last one isn’t exactly a question, it’s a generalized statement from scores of people who want direct answers to their EV questions.

Q: If you’re interested in getting your questions answered (in person) by experts in the field, and one of the members of TFL Studios – you’re in luck!

Over the past decade, EVs went from a curiosity to a major factor in the automotive industry. There’s a lot of misinformation out there, and many (including some automotive journalists) are bias, in one way or the other. For many of you, those who wish to cut through the noise and get real answers, your options can be limited.

What if you could sit down with a panel of experts, live and in-person?

A: There will be a live discussion in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, October 10th – and you’re invited!

This is not only a time to gain information about electric vehicles, but it’s a place where your voices can be heard. In addition, you can sample EVs, and talk to owners. Besides, I’d like to meet you too!

Here are the details from Spotlight Colorado:

Electric vehicles are everywhere these days – from Toyota to Tesla, automakers are ushering in a new way to travel. And with so many rebates and incentives to buy – you might just be on the precipice of taking the leap and becoming the latest EV owner. So, what’s stopping you? Join the Denver Press Club for an honest, fact-based discussion on all things EV with those who know the segment most:

Sam Brasch – CPR Climate and Environment Reporter

Nathan Adlen – TFLCars.com

Julia Moravscik – Denver Electric Vehicle Council

Will Toor – Colorado Energy Office.

Besides answering all your questions about buying an EV – learn about what the state is doing to get more of them on the road, as well an unbiased look at the pluses and negatives of going electric.

Test drive a new Subaru Solterra – presented by Mike Shaw Subaru – and for those with a current EV – bring them down for a static show-off and impromptu question and answer session for those wanting real answers, from real owners.

You can go to (this) website, which will take you to the Colorado Spotlight page. If you’re a non-member, the entry fee is ten bucks, but it’s good for all the activities covered.

I hope to see you there!