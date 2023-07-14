The Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Is the Blue Oval’s First Dirt-Worthy EV (That You’ll Be Able to Buy)

(Images: Ford)

Ford’s first rally-inspired EV will soon arrive at a dealer near you.

Over the decades, Ford built a name for itself in the rallying scene, most recently with hot versions of its Focus and Fiesta hatchbacks. Now, there’s a new model that takes that rally heritage to heart, though it’s probably not the car you expected. We obviously don’t get either the Fiesta or the Focus over here anymore, so this latest prototype brings the rallying world to the electric Mustang Mach-E crossover.

Its name? Meet the straightforward Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally concept.

Yep, we’re looking at a full-on dirt slinger based around the brand’s Mustang-inspired crossover, which itself has been controversial since its inception. Still, the top-end Mustang Mach-E GT does put down some serious grunt and offers up all-wheel drive, so it’s a useful platform for a rally car. To that end, the Rally gets two prominent fog lights in the faux grille, as well as a red tow hook and a roof spoiler on the back. A rally car is no such thing without proper wheels and tires, either, so Ford took care of that with some chunky trail-terrains.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any technical specs on the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally. From the front end, it looks like the Rally is based on the GT trim. If that’s the case, we’re looking at a dual-motor model (that’s pretty much certain) with 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of torque. That makes the Mach-E good for 0-60 in 3.8 seconds on asphalt, though it’s unclear how quickly the car would catapult through a rally stage.

We’ll hopefully know more soon, but Ford took the opportunity to show off its latest concept at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. World Rally Champion Ott Tänak took it up the hill climb, but here’s the thing: This isn’t just a concept. Ford signaled its intent to actually put the Mach-E rally into production.

The company says the first units will hit North America, with Europe to follow shortly after. Pricing is a big question mark and we don’t know what of the concept will actually make it to dealer lots, but if you’re wanting a rally-focused EV…this could well be an option.