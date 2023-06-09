The 2024 Lexus GX 550 Has Finally Arrived: Here’s What It’s All About!

The wait is finally over! Here is the all-new 2024 Lexus GX 550 (also covered on TFLoffroad.com). It looks to be a home run for those who prefer luxurious off-road capable SUVs. Why is it a home run? Let’s take a closer at the official specs.

2024 Lexus GX Overview

The all-new Lexus GX grows a bit in size when compared to the outgoing GX. It’s based on the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform that also underpins the new Toyota Tundra, Toyota Sequoia, Lexus LX 600, Land Cruiser 300-series, and all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma. The 2024 GX will be offered in six trim levels: Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+.

Indeed, there is a whole new “Overtrail” version of the new GX. Lexus recognizes that many current Lexus GX customers like to customize their SUVs and take them off the beaten path. We have seen many older GX SUVs with suspension lifts, larger tires, and customized off-road bumpers. Lexus is looking to satisfy this need with the new Overtrail models from the factory. This is a slightly wider and slightly lifted version of the new GX that is rolling on 33-inch all-terrain tires.

There is no more V8 power

The 2024 GX will be propelled by a new 3.4-liter (aka. “3.5-liter”) twin-turbo V6 engine that is largely shared with the Lexus LX 600 and other platform mates. This engine produces 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a full-time 4WD system. Lexus estimates the 2024 GX 550 efficiency at 17 MPG combined, so it’s not much better than the outgoing V8. A gas/electric hybrid version of the new GX is coming at a later time.

The new twin-turbo V6 powertrain will allow the new GX to tow up to 8,000 lbs.

The GX 550 wheelbase grows to 112.2 inches (the wheelbase grows by about 2.5 inches). The new design allows for better approach angle and ground clearance. Here are some specs. It has 26-degree of approach, 24 degrees of break-over, and up to 22 degrees of departure.

These are not the ultimate off-roader specs, but it’s better than it was. Also, the new GX should have excellent any-terrain traction capability because of the following off-road technology features. The Overtrail models will include Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control (DAC), 3D Multi-Terrain Monitor, and Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS). An electronic locking rear differential is exclusive to the Overtrail models.

The all-new GX 550 has a chiseled new look, it’s a bit larger than before, and it has more off-road capability from the factory. It offers more power, slightly better efficiency, and more trailer towing capability. Yes, it looks like a home run.

When will it arrive?

Lexus will assemble the new GX 550 at the Tahara plant in Japan, just like the past models. It will go on sale in the United States in early 2024. Pricing and other details will be available closer to its launch. For reference, the current 2023 Lexus GX starts at just under $60,000.