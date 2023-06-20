GM Widens the Price Gap Between the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer and the Trax

(Images: General Motors | Chevrolet)

A new report sheds light on pricing for the refreshed 2024 Chevy Trailblazer.

In a world where it seems like every new car is mind-bogglingly expensive, small crossovers offer some respite. At least, the Chevy Trailblazer has made its case over the past few years as a fun lifestyle vehicle without a price tag that will make your head explode. However, GM Authority published pricing information for the refreshed 2024 model, and it is indeed getting more expensive this time around — moreso than the Trax, which is sticking around $25,000 at the top end, at least for now.

As before, you can buy the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer in one of four trims (LS, LT, RS and Activ) with a variety of packages depending on the model. Pricing now reportedly starts at $24,395 for the base LS, making it $1,000 more expensive than before. Not only that, but this move more or less positions the Trailblazer so its trim walk starts where the Trax stops. The LT model still comes in at $25,595 (same as before), while the RS or Activ both start at $28,395. Like its entry-level sibling, the Trailblazer gives you a choice of whether you want the sporty looking model or a more ruggedized looking option for the same money.

As we covered back in February, this model brings a few notable changes for the new year.

You get the usual updates to the front and rear fascias, while Chevrolet also offers new wheel options across the entire range. Fountain Blue is available in each trim, though Copper Harbor Metallic and Cacti Green are new color options for this year. This refreshed model also brings in the 8-inch digital instrument cluster option and standard 11-inch touchscreen from the Trax.

Generally speaking, the updated Trailblazer comes in anywhere from $2,400 to $3,400 less than the FWD-only Trax. Engine options remain the same: a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder with 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, or a 1.3-liter three-cylinder offering up 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive cars make progress through a CVT, while AWD versions get a 9-speed automatic instead.

We haven’t driven the updated version yet, but this video gives you some idea how the Trailblazer performs, if you’re in the market: