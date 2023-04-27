2024 Chevy Trax: Going Hands-On with the Least AND Most Expensive Versions of Chevy’s Popular SUV

We’ll have full driving impressions soon, but let’s take a look at each step in the new Chevy Trax lineup.

You may scoff at the thought of driving a small crossover with a bowtie on the front, but here’s the thing: Actually affordable cars are really getting fewer and farther between these days. Not only are average transaction rates perilously close to the $50,000 mark, but interest rates for new car buyers are also painfully high. So, there’s some mild solace, at least, in the fact that cars like the 2024 Chevy Trax are still around, carrying a price tag between $21,495 and $24,995.

Chevrolet invited Kase and Andre out to North Carolina to sample the entire Trax lineup. While we can’t share our opinion on how the new car drives, we can at least show you around each trim level. That way, you can see what you get for the money. At least on paper, the 2024 Chevy Trax does offer a strong value proposition, especially considering its one of the few low-$20,000 crossovers left in the current market. The most direct Trax competitor is the Nissan Kicks, which starts $270 higher, while the Toyota Corolla Cross and Honda HR-V start at $23,060 and a whopping $25,095 respectively, in their base front-wheel drive configurations.

This new model comes in four main trim levels: LS, LT, RS (split into 1RS or 2RS) and Activ.

No matter which model you get, though, there’s the same powertrain available. The new model uses the same 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine as the lesser-specced Trailblazer, putting out 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque solely to the front wheels. It uses a tried-and-true 6-speed automatic transmission rather than a CVT.

Base LS and 1RS models get an 8-inch infotainment screen, while higher-end models (LT, 2RS and Activ) get an 11-inch display to complement the standard 11-inch digital instrument cluster. Even the $21,495 base model gets Chevy’s Safety Assist driver assistance tech, as well as standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Check out the video below where the guys go through each trim level in greater detail: