2024 Porsche Cayenne Teased Ahead of April 18 Debut with High-Tech Matrix LED Headlights

(Images: Porsche)

The Porsche Cayenne is getting tech-heavy updates inside and out.

Ahead of next week’s Auto Shanghai show, Porsche is showing off the last of its teasers for the revamped Cayenne SUV. The automaker revealed the new car’s interior a couple weeks ago, bringing a host of new screens (including one for the passenger) and a Taycan-like digital instrument cluster. The exterior styling looks pretty conservative, at least on the surface, but you may have spotted some revised headlights as one of the most obvious changes.

Porsche covered its new HD matrix technology back in December. Each of the headlight assemblies uses two chips to individually control 16,384 micro-LEDs — each projecting onto a surface area about the size of a thumbnail. Those LEDs can still project bright light over 600 meters (~2,000 feet), but cut out pixels that don’t need to be lit up to prevent dazzling oncoming drivers and offer more energy efficient lighting. Each of the four beam modules gets a daytime running light strip.

Inside, the new Cayenne makes a more obvious transformation than the exterior design would suggest. Mainly, you get a revamped 12.3-inch center infotainment screen as well as that 10.9-inch passenger screen and the updated 12.6-inch free-standing gauge cluster.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne will sport familiar powertrains under the hood, from a 3.0-liter V6 to a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 and the plug-in E-Hybrid. Each is getting a bump in output, with the base engine putting out 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The Cayenne S, on the other hand, should get a less potent version of the V8 powertrain putting out 468 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque.

At the high end, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT will retain its high-performance cred by way of a 651-horsepower engine (up 20 horsepower) and 627 lb-ft of torque. The E-Hybrid, for its part, will get 463 horsepower and offer a larger 25.9-kWh battery pack instead of a 17.9-kWh pack that it had before. The onboard charger is also getting a bump to 11-kW for faster recharging, rather than 7.2-kW.

Next week’s reveal will see the last few years of the gas-powered Cayennes. Around 2025, there’s a new all-electric model coming after the Macan EV, as the brand shifts away from internal combustion to power its lineup.

We’ll have an opportunity to actually try the updated 2024 Porsche Cayenne out in the next few weeks, so we’ll have more updates soon.