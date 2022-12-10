Video: This Is By Far the Best Upgrade for Your Ford Bronco 4×4 – Get Better Lights!

Sponsored by: F150LEDs.com

Take a look at this base 2022 Ford Bronco that belongs to my friend – Destin. It’s a basic four-door new Bronco 4×4 with a soft top, a 2.3L turbocharged I4 engine, and an automatic transmission. The only option Destin got other than the 10-speed auto is the modular front bumper with a skid plate underneath. This Bronco may not have locking differentials, but it does have Trail Turn Assist and lots of inherent off-road capability.

Unfortunately, the base Bronco does not have great night-time visibility. Destin plans to do more night wheelin’ in the Rocky Mountains, and lights must be improved. This is why we turned to our friends at F150LEDs.com for all the Bronco light upgrades. They make it easy to upgrade existing Ford truck and SUV lights and add new lights as well. Use promo code TFLFAMILY for 10% off on the entire F150LEDs.com website.

We added eight pod lights and two bar lights to this Bronco and turned night into day! F150LEDs provide mounting brackets, wiring, a switch panel (if you don’t have AUX switches), and a fuse box for the additional lights. We added four LED pod lights inside the front bumper in the fog light position. A curved LED bar light is attached to the front bumper with ease. We added two A-pillar side-pointed lights, as well as a roof-mounted LED bar. F150LEDs also provide amber “Raptor-style” front marker lights. In the back, we added two pod lights to help when in reverse.

The light installation is relatively straightforward and there are many detailed install How-To videos that F150LEDs.com provides. Since we were adding all 10 different lights, we enlisted our friends at R4T for help. Hugo and the team got it turned around in a day, and we were on our way up the Rocky Mountains to a beautiful snowy trail.

The light-coverage difference is truly amazing. The additional off-road lights make it MUCH less intimidating to wheel in the mountains at night. Actually, it’s an absolute pleasure to have this much trail visibility in the dark.

We have used this LED light upgrade before on our Ford Super Duty F-250 and F150 project trucks.

Take a look at the entire build and the trail run in the video below.