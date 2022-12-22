(Images: TFL Studios)

This recall does not affect too many people, but it does address a serious concern for 4×42 owners.

Mercedes-AMG issued an urgent recall for its G63 4×42 due to an issue with the vehicle’s rear differential housing. According to a defect report the automaker submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 278 vehicles are affected, and it’s serious enough to issue a stop-sale. What’s more, Mercedes is urging owners to stop driving their vehicles immediately until it remedies the problem.

“Cracks in the rear axle transmission housing might occur during vehicle operation,” Mercedes notes, “which may lead to transmission oil leaking onto the roadway.” Not only does the leaking oil cause issues for other motorists, but it could cause the rear differential to seize while the vehicle’s moving. These particular differentials may not be up to Mercedes’ strength standards due to a process deviation at a supplier, so the automaker will check and replace the affected parts if necessary.

A final remedy for the issue is still ongoing. A delivery stop (stop-sale) is in effect for the 63 4×42 until further notice, as is the stop-drive warning for owners affected by the recall, as of December 17. The automaker says owners can work with their nearest dealer to arrange an inspection and replacement, as well as request a loaner vehicle while their G-Class is in for repairs.

Official owner notifications will go out before February 14, 2023. The NHTSA’s recall number for this campaign is 22V-937.