Mazda Teases Imminent New “e-Skyactiv” Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain for the 2024 CX-90 Crossover

Mazda says the CX-90 will get a PHEV powertrain “tuned specifically for North America”.

While the electric MX-30 marked a slow start for the automaker’s electrification plan, the 2024 CX-90 will incorporate a plug-in hybrid powertrain that will be available in all 50 states. We’ve known with relative certainty that a PHEV is imminent, but Mazda officially confirmed it Tuesday with a new teaser image of its forthcoming flagship. The company even peppered in some encouraging words like “responsiveness” and “performance” — a clear shot at other plug-in hybrid offerings currently available on the market.

The “e-Skyactiv” powertrain, as Mazda calls it, will complement the automaker’s new inline-six engine option. No official technical specs are out just yet, but Mazda says the PHEV option will strike a solid balance between performance and efficiency. “While this is Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid in the U.S., the CX-90 PHEV will maintain the responsiveness, performance, and driving dynamics that define Mazda vehicles.”

Right now, the only reference we have for the e-Skyactiv’s potential output is the European CX-60 (shown above). That crossover rides on a rear-wheel drive platform — a trait the CX-90 will share — and manages 323 horsepower. That’s a healthy boost above the current CX-9‘s 250 horsepower, though we’ll have to see how Mazda specifically tunes it for our market. Again, according to their official statement, the manufacturer aims to tweak plug-in hybrid powertrain for North American buyers.

We’ll have more details next month, so there’s not much longer to wait if you’re curious to see the 2024 Mazda CX-90. Stay tuned! For now, check out our latest Mazda review of the 2023 CX-5: