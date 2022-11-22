Update: Jay Leno Released from Burn Unit After Car Fire

(Image: West Hills Hospital and Medical Center)

After a little more than a week, Jay Leno has been released from the Grossman Burn Center.

News broke on November 14 that the comedian and iconic automotive enthusiast suffered burns at his LA garage. At the time, TMZ mentioned, among other outlets, that the incident occurred while he was working on a classic car. According to information that later became available, he was servicing a fuel line on a 1907 White Steam Car, and after being sprayed with gasoline, an errant spark ignited the fire.

Fortunately, a friend quickly extinguished the fire and assisted Leno in getting prompt medical attention. Leno was released from the hospital on Tuesday, with NBC4 Los Angeles reporting a statement from his doctors that he should make a full recovery. He originally received medical care at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, but was later transferred to the Grossman Burn Center. Leno reportedly underwent two procedures including a skin grafting surgery.

Shortly after the incident happened, Leno released a statement saying, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Though the burn center suggests that timeline may need to be a bit longer, Dr. Peter Grossman said, “I do feel he will be back to work at some point soon and back to the things that he loves to do.” Of course, that includes working on his awe-inspiring collection of classic cars, as well as presenting Jay Leno’s Garage.

We’re certainly glad Jay Leno is on the mend and continue to wish him a speedy recovery.