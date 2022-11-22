Honda Reveals Full Pricing for the Updated 2023 Pilot, Including the Off-Road-Focused TrailSport

(Images: Honda)

The 2023 Honda Pilot brings a host of updates — and now we know how much each model will cost.

Pricing starts at $40,445 (including $1,245 destination) for the Sport model. At the top end, the AWD-only 2023 Honda Pilot Elite will set you back $53,325.

Honda’s updated Pilot SUV will hit dealer lots in December.

Honda is hitting the ground running with the updated 2023 Pilot.

It hasn’t been too long since the automaker revealed its updated midsize SUV. Now, if you’re shopping around or particularly interested in the new model, we know how much the new Pilot costs. Naturally, it commands a premium over the old car, though there’s not as wide a gap as you might expect. At $40,445 to start, the base front-wheel drive Sport is $1,070 more expensive than the outgoing car.

Working your way up the trim levels, you’ll land at the EX-L, Touring, TrailSport or the top-end Elite. The last two trims are all-wheel drive only (as you’d expect), but you can still pick front-wheel drive for the first three trims. Whichever model you buy, you’ll get a slightly more powerful, yet heavily updated version of Honda’s 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6. With the update comes a slightly beefier 285 horsepower output.

On the fuel economy front, you’ll get 19 City / 27 Highway / 22 Combined mpg — the same figures as before. All-wheel drive nets the same figure in the city cycle, but you’ll lose 1-2 mpg on the highway and combined ratings. Thanks to the extra ground clearance, chunkier tires and underbody protection on the TrailSport, you’ll see the worst fuel economy of the lot with that model. Go for the TrailSport, and you can expect 18 City / 23 Highway / 20 mpg combined. It’s not substantially worse than, say, the Elite, but just something to think about.

Even the 2023 Honda Pilot Sport comes fairly well-equipped, with 20-inch alloys and standard LED lighting all around. You get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, albeit with just a 7-inch infotainment screen. All other models from the EX-L upwards get a 9-inch unit, as well as wireless charging and a power-operated liftgate. The Touring extends the luxuries even further with a panoramic sunroof and a 12-speaker Bose stereo system. Eight-passenger seating also comes standard. Finally, the 2023 Honda Pilot Elite gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, surround view camera and ventilated seats.

Like the smaller Passport and Ridgeline pickup, you can spec the Pilot with the sportier looking $2,950 HPD package. That adds in bronze or black wheels as well as fender flares and an HPD graphics package.

2023 Honda Pilot price walk:

Sport: $40,445

$40,445 EX-L: $43,245 7-passenger seating is available for $300 extra

$43,245 Touring: $47,745

$47,745 TrailSport: $49,645 (AWD only)

$49,645 (AWD only) Elite: $53,325 (AWD only)

Where it’s not standard fare, AWD adds another $2,100 to the price tag.