Finally, the 2023 Jeep Compass Gets a New, More Powerful 2.0-Liter Turbo Engine

(Images: Jeep)

The 2023 Jeep Compass gets a healthy power bump thanks to its new engine.

While the brand has largely focused on its larger SUVs over the past couple years, it hasn’t left the small (and relatively popular) Compass out in the cold. It saw a freshened up exterior and interior for the 2022 model year — but now it gets something new under the hood for 2023. A new 2.0-liter turbocharged mill replaces the old 2.4-liter, naturally aspirated Tigershark, and that bumps the output to 200 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque.

Overall, it’s a fairly substantial bump compared to the 177 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque we got before. The new powertrain is a detuned version of what’s coming with the new Dodge Hornet. With the new engine also comes a new 8-speed automatic transmission, which replaces the old 9-speed unit that’s been with the Compass throughout its current generation. While you might think one fewer gear is inherently worse, that may not be the case. While I haven’t driven this updated model yet — it will be here by Q1 2023 — the Compass is one of the few cars that I feel had too many gears for such a low power output.

Other notable improvements for the Compass’ driving dynamics include a larger rear stabilizer bar, retuned electric power steering and hydraulic-filled engine mounts.

Front-wheel drive? Nope, not this time.

A gear isn’t all the 2023 Jeep Compass is dropping. The trim structure broadly remains intact — losing the Altitude, but keeping the Sport, Latitude, Latitude Lux, Limited, Trailhawk, High Altitude and the special (RED) Edition — but front-wheel drive will no longer be an option anywhere in the range. Much the same as the Renegade’s gone AWD only, so too has its bigger brother.

Jeep Active Drive comes as the standard 4×4 system across most trims, except the Trailhawk. The off-road-focused model gets the Jeep Active Low system, which locks the transmission into first gear when taking on slow-speed obstacles. The 4.1:1 first gear and 4.398 final drive give the 2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk a 20:1 crawl ratio. Obviously, that’s not Wrangler territory by any stretch, but it is ahead of its conventional crossover competition on off-road capability.

Sport and Latitude models get new 17-inch wheels, while automatic high-beams now also come standard on the Latitude. The 2023 Jeep Compass carries on with last year’s interior tweaks and safety systems, but picks up drowsy driver detection, a rear seat reminder alert and security alarm system. Finally, the (RED) model gets an expanded color palette, but otherwise the car stays largely the same as last year.

Pricing should start right below the $30,000 mark (and most likely up by at least a few hundred from last year), topping out around $40,000 for the High Altitude.