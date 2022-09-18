Ask Nathan: Is a Compact RAM 1200 Pickup Truck Coming Here, I Want a Manual Nissan Sentra and What’s Up with the 2024 Ford Mustang?

What do you think of the new Mustang's look?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Is the Ram 1200 pickup coming to the United States?

I want a 2017 Nissan Sentra SR with a manual, but…

I can’t believe what the 2024 Ford Mustang looks like!



The first question is about the rumored, small Ram 1200 pickup truck coming to our shores.

Q: (Via: YouTube) This Miami dealership says there will be a Ram 1200 pickup truck joining the fleet in 2023.

I think the Ram 1200 pickup is based on the Mitsubishi L200, and you caught one testing in the mountains. Is this a coincidence?

This leaves 2 choices with Ram. Either they want a truck that Mitsubishi builds or they will build their own. Don’t matter cuz I WANT ONE!!

— Ernesto L

This is the older Ram 1200, sold in the UAE. Yes, it’s based on a Mitsubishi L200. (Image: Ram)

A: I’m not sure if Stellantis would go to Mitsubishi/Nissan for their Ram 1200 – or whatever it would be called.

It’s true, we have a lot of imagery of the Mitsubishi L200 (or Triton) running around the Rocky Mountains. On top of that, you’re correct about that one dealership in Miami posting about the Ram 1200. Still, none of this means that Stellantis wants to use either the Mitsubishi, Nissan, or even their own Jeep Gladiator to build a competitive pickup.

I’m pretty sure that the Mitsubishis we caught testing in Colorado were foreign-market trucks only. Often, automakers ship their test vehicles here because we have the ability to test high altitude, high speed, off-road and cold weather – along with emissions all in one place. We’ve seen this with several other test vehicles that were never meant for our market. Yet, we catch them testing here.

As for the dealership in Miami: I think that’s a bit of wishful thinking mixed in with a load of horse-manure.

— N

The next question comes from a reader who’s thinking about getting a 2017 Nissan Sentra SR.

Q: (Via: asknathan@TFLcar.com) Nathan! I have a sweet deal on a 2017 Nissan Sentra SR with the turbo and a manual transmission.

A long time ago, I remember you mentioned driving one and that you liked it. I know it’s not that fast. But I like the way it handles and my family is a dedicated, Tennessee Nissan family. So it makes sense. I love the manual and I found one that is reasonably priced. It only has 40,000 miles on it. My only problem is my brother who said that it wasn’t as good as the 2016 2017 Mazda 3 that he has. I’m a big guy like you and I feel more comfortable in the Nissan. Is that weird?

Please let me know what you think and if I am getting a good car.

Thanks Nathan!

— Tyrell

A: Greetings Tyrell!

There’s nothing wrong with 188 horsepower and 177 lbs-feet of torque being controlled through a six-speed manual transmission. Sure, the 2016 Mazda3 is a great car, but I agree with you – the Nissan Sentra is more comfortable up front. Especially for larger fellows like you and I.

With that being said, if you want better back seat space, I would look at going up in size. It is very spacious for the driver and front passenger, and the rear seat has good leg-room. Head room is on the tight side, but it’s better than the 2016 Mazda3.

I will say that: if you’re looking for the best ride, comfort and space – the newest Sentra may be worth a look. Unfortunately, there’s no fun SR Turbo.

Good luck!

– N

The last question comes from an irritated fan who is displeased with the way the 2024 Ford Mustang looks.



Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) Yuck! I can’t stand what they did to the 2024 Ford Mustang!

I saw photos and videos every saying how cool it was or how sharp it is but I don’t buy it!

1999: A redesign gives Mustang sharply creased lines and pronounced wheel arch flares, plus a new hood, grille, fascias and lamps (Image: Ford)

All my life I wanted a Mustang and now that I am almost ready to buy a new one they go and make it look like a ugly 1999 with its stupid starlight lines. Out of everything Ford has done including the ugly Mach-E this takes the cake!

I’d rather go and buy a Camaro before they disappear.

— Morgan

A: If I’m reading your message clearly, you dislike the 2024 Mustang’s design – right?

All kidding aside, I want to propose something: hold off on completely hating it until you’ve driven it. I’ve reacted negatively to a slew of vehicles over the past several decades. Not all, but a majority of those vehicles changed my mind when I saw them in person; or, when I actually drove them.

So, before you declare an existential crisis simply by viewing some photos – maybe step back for a minute and wait?

Cheers!

– N