One-of-a-kind Porsche 911 Sally Special Brings in $3.6 Million at Charity Auction

Porsche partnered up with Pixar to bring Sally Carrera from Cars to life.

Even before this one-off hit the auction block, you could safely assume it would fetch a massive amount of money. However, the final result is even more surprising, though. At this moment, the Porsche 911 Sally Special is the most expensive new Porsche sold at auction, according to RM Sotheby’s. A telephone bidder won the auction with that record-setting bid, while the car attracted “unprecedented interest” during Monterey Car Week, where Porsche debuted it.

The ‘Cars’-inspired 911 is based on a 911 Carrera GTS, with a base price of around $144,050. This one naturally brings in several styling cues from the movie, including the 996-like five-spoke wheels, the unique blue paint scheme and smaller easter eggs throughout the car. The winning bidder, whom the auctioneer did not identify at time of writing, also received a second set of track-use wheels, a special Porsche Design watch and a book documenting the creation of the car from beginning to end. That includes the original design sketches — all items that will almost certainly be staying with the car as part of the collection.

“What a night and what a result!”, said Bonnie Hunt, the voice actor for Cars‘ Sally Carrera. “It’s fantastic to see a car inspired by my character in Cars do so much good. I’ve loved playing the role of Sally for the past 16 years, she has a special place in my heart, and it’s wonderful that her personality and values continue to inspire new generations today.”

Proceeds will go to two charities — Girls Inc. and USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.