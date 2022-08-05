Video: Is the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Worth the High Price Tag? Let’s Find Out!

The Mazda CX-50 adds in a more rugged and versatile choice to the lineup.

Looking out across the automotive landscape, Mazda isn’t the largest, highest-volume automaker out there. It’s not like the company doesn’t have ambitions, though, and that extends to moving the entire brand into a more premium segment with each generation. The CX-5 and several other crossovers laid the groundwork for Mazda’s upmarket push over the past decade, and now they’re taking it a step further by expanding the range with a new — and altogether more expensive — option: Meet the 2023 Mazda CX-50.

What you’re looking at here is a crossover that’s adapting to market demands, namely the collective clamoring to build more rugged, tougher crossovers to take on the outdoors and off-road treks. Of course, let’s face it, many people don’t actually do super outdoorsy stuff with their crossovers on a daily basis. With your TRD Off-Roads and your Wildernesses, your XRTs and your Timberlines out there, Mazda had to jump into the fray, lest they are left behind as a purely “on-road” brand.

To that end, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 brings in chunkier styling to the swoopier CX-5, as well as the new “Mi-Drive” terrain system. Those features, all the luxurious trimmings of your premium nameplates plus the available turbocharged powertrain means the 2023 Mazda CX-50 can get pricey. In fact, load up a top-end 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus model even more goodies, and you’re on the high end of the $40,000 range. That’s a fair bit of money for what is a compact(ish) crossover, and that does start to run into the big luxury players’ territory.

So, is the worth the relatively high price?

In the video below, Tommy takes a closer look at Mazda’s effort to compete among the growing segment of adventurous, outdoor lifestyle crossovers.

What do you think? Check it out below and leave us your thoughts: