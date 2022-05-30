(Video) Is The All New 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug In Hybrid Better Than The Toyota Rav4 Prime?

Images: TFLcar

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug In Hybrid hits the market with a ton of standard features, and some compelling efficiency numbers.

Tommy was flown out to Nashville, TN to sample the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug In hybrid (PHEV), which he immediately compared to the competition. In this case, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug In goes up against the Ford Escape PHEV, and the class-leading Toyota RAV4 Prime. While the Ford is competitive in terms of economy and price, it does not come with all-wheel drive (AWD), like the other two. As such, it’s already at a disadvantage.

Hyundai/Kia have been hard at work electrifying their fleet, and the new Tucson has a regular hybrid, and standard engine offering. In many ways, it’s similar to the Toyota RAV4’s lineup. The mase model SEL PHEV starts at $35,400.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug In Hybrid

Equipped with a turbocharged 1.6-liter. four cylinder engine, combined output is 261 horsepower. Unlike most hybrids and PHEVs, the Tucson comes with a six-speed automatic transmission. Power moves to the rear wheels via a conventional AWD system with a drive-shaft and mechanical rear end.

Its 13.8 kWh (360 volt) lithium-ion battery gives it a maximum of 33-miles in all-electric mode. The EPA gives the Tucson PHEV a combined rating of 80 MPGe and/or 35 mpg when driven in hybrid mode.

Its on-board charger (7.2kW) allows it to fully charge on 220, in about two hours.

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime

With a base price of $40,300, the RAV4 Prime is more expensive, yet far more powerful than the Tucson PHEV. On to of that, it is more efficient. Still, it’s not perfect.

Combined with its electric motors the combined output with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine is 302 horsepower. It’s paired to Toyota’s Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT). Power to the rear wheels is supplied by an independent electric motor.

The Prime comes with a 18.1 kWh battery, and is EPA rated at 94 MPGe and it can muster up to 42 miles of all-electric range. It’s rated at 38 mpg combined – so it’s more efficient, faster and pricier than the Tucson PHEV.

There is an additional, interesting point: the RAV4 Prime has a smaller (6.6 kW) onboard charger, which means longer charging.

In this video, Tommy will take you around the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug In Hybrid, and gives us an in-depth tour throughout!