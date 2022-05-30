The All-New DeLorean Alpha5 EV is Here, With Massive Gullwing Doors and Seating for Four! (Images)

Images: DeLorean Motors Reimagined

The motto DeLorean uses is, “The future was never promised,” but they did promise that the DeLorean Alpha5 EV would be cool – and I think it is.

Other than the gullwing doors, you would be hard pressed to find similarity between the original DeLorean, and the upcoming DeLorean Alpha5. One thing they have in common is the Giorgetto Giugiaro’s ItalDesign Studios design. They both were styled by ItalDesign. The information you’re seeing on this page, including the images have yet to be confirmed. We still haven’t seen a rolling prototype, much less a production vehicle.

Here’s what we’re expecting:

Many of the components will be sourced from other OEMs. The DeLorean Alpha5 is expected to have a 100 kWh battery with about a 300 mile range. It will have all-wheel drive (AWD) and should have a 0 to 60 mph time of around three-seconds. Top speed is expected to be 155 mph, and it is said to go from 0 to 88 mph in 4.35 seconds. We’re hearing that prices are expected to be about $175,000.

Production expected to begin at DMC’s new San Antonio, TX facility by or before 2024.

Some background: The famous (and infamous) DeLorean [From a previous TFLcar post]

I was lucky enough to drive the original car, and it was a bit underwhelming. While it looked stunning, it never had the performance chops to match its Giugiaro designed exterior. It came with a 130 horsepower V6 along with a five speed manual, or three speed automatic transmission. It handled fairly well, but it was painfully slow.

Plagued by financial, production and quality issues, the DMC DeLorean never caught on and it became a sales failure. Priced at $25,000 (in 1981) the initial consumer reaction was positive. Dealerships refused to buy them – even at a huge discount. Once the company declared bankruptcy, the remaining cars on the line were finished at the Dunmurry factory. Altogether; it’s estimated that just under 9,000 DMC DeLoreans were built.

The official public reveal will occur tomorrow May 31 at 9pm Pacific Time. This will be followed by an official showing at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, on August 18.

We will keep an eye on this story! There will be a press event tomorrow!

Speaking of electric vehicles…