Refreshed 2022 Audi A8 Cedes Its V8 Engine Option To The (Now Cheaper) S8

The 2022 Audi A8 and S8 lineup get some subtle aesthetic tweaks, while Audi simplifies the overall lineup. (Images: Audi)

Audi is simplifying its flagship A8 lineup for the new model year.

The luxury limousine in the automaker’s range sees relatively few aesthetic changes. However, there’s now a clearer line between which powertrain you get, as the A8 loses both the V8-powered “60” and its plug-in hybrid variants. That means only the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 remains for the 55 model, while Audi reserves the 4.0-liter V8 exclusively for the higher-performance S8.







2022 Audi A8 and S8.

On those appearance changes, the 2022 Audi A8 and S8 carry over what already debuted on the European models. You get a slightly wider Singleframe grille as well as minor changes to the rear fascia, which features OLED taillights. The interior mostly carries over unchanged, while hte A8 gets the S line appearance package as standard equipment. Both cars get an available Black Optic Plus package (with larger 21-inch wheels), and the S8 gets a four-seat rear comfort package with a full-length center console.

At its heart, the $87,595 Audi A8 is just $50 more expensive than last year. The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 still packs 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. That’s a fair bit less potent than the Mercedes-Benz S500, but the Audi also comes in nearly $30,000 less expensive than the AMG Line version.

There’s great news in store for V8 enthusiasts, though. You still get 563 horsepower from the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter mill, but it now starts off at $117,995. That’s closer to the old V8-powered A8 60, and $13,950 less than the 2021 model year. Audi did not specifically mention when the 2022 models will be available, but you should be able to get them fairly soon.