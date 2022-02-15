Refreshed 2022 Audi A8 Cedes Its V8 Engine Option To The (Now Cheaper) S8

The plug-in hybrid model is also gone

2022 Audi A8
The 2022 Audi A8 and S8 lineup get some subtle aesthetic tweaks, while Audi simplifies the overall lineup. (Images: Audi)

Audi is simplifying its flagship A8 lineup for the new model year.

The luxury limousine in the automaker’s range sees relatively few aesthetic changes. However, there’s now a clearer line between which powertrain you get, as the A8 loses both the V8-powered “60” and its plug-in hybrid variants. That means only the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 remains for the 55 model, while Audi reserves the 4.0-liter V8 exclusively for the higher-performance S8.

  • 2022 Audi A8
  • 2022 Audi A8
2022 Audi A8 and S8.

On those appearance changes, the 2022 Audi A8 and S8 carry over what already debuted on the European models. You get a slightly wider Singleframe grille as well as minor changes to the rear fascia, which features OLED taillights. The interior mostly carries over unchanged, while hte A8 gets the S line appearance package as standard equipment. Both cars get an available Black Optic Plus package (with larger 21-inch wheels), and the S8 gets a four-seat rear comfort package with a full-length center console.

At its heart, the $87,595 Audi A8 is just $50 more expensive than last year. The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 still packs 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. That’s a fair bit less potent than the Mercedes-Benz S500, but the Audi also comes in nearly $30,000 less expensive than the AMG Line version.

There’s great news in store for V8 enthusiasts, though. You still get 563 horsepower from the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter mill, but it now starts off at $117,995. That’s closer to the old V8-powered A8 60, and $13,950 less than the 2021 model year. Audi did not specifically mention when the 2022 models will be available, but you should be able to get them fairly soon.

