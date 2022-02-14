2023 Acura Integra Reservations Will Open Next Month

The Acura Integra is launching through a reservation (pre-order) system. (Images: Acura)

If you are interested in the 2023 Acura Integra, keep this in mind.

After a two-decade absence, one of Acura’s most beloved nameplates is on its way back this year. If you’ve been interested in the new Integra before and after its reveal back in November, the automaker did announce Monday how it plans to execute the launch.

As of March 10, you’ll be able to put your name down through a reservation system. To that end, you can sign up now to get a notification when you can make a pre-order, while you’ll still work through an Acura dealer to actually secure an Integra when they go into full-scale production in the coming weeks. While we haven’t seen official interior photos, or anything else really, beyond the reveal, the reservation website does emphasize that “supply will be limited”.

Take that for what you will — it’s doubtful all of Acura’s development and marketing hype behind the revived Integra will really make the car that exclusive. Sure, the current supply chain issues will probably make them a rarity at first. Even still, we’re talking about an entry-level Acura model starting around $30,000 — so it won’t be that far out of reach for folks shopping this car. It’s not that much more than a Civic Si, and some may well take it for an extra few thousand for the styling and the badge, so Acura will have to kick out vehicles to meet the initial demand, at least.

For those who missed the initial reveal: This time around, the new car is a five-door liftback (sorry, old coupe fans), with a powertrain and platform largely based around the new Honda Civic. Acura boasts the Integra’s status as one of the few premium brand offerings you can still get with a 6-speed manual transmission, though we have yet to see a full price walk and options list for the model.

Now that they’ve announced the reservation system, we’ll most likely see more information very soon. Check out more on the new 2023 Acura Integra (at least from the outside) below: