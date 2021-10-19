Hmm, Why Is This Genesis G90 Towing A Trailer?

Thanks to our friend Jordan for sending in these images! (Photos: TFLcar, via Jordan O.)

Genesis is redesigning its sedan flagship, but what’s up with the trailer?

We just got the refreshed model here in the U.S. for 2020, but the top-end Genesis G90 sedan has been around since 2015 — at least in the Korean market. It’s time for a major update, and thanks to our friend Jordan, we have a better idea what that’s going to look like.

There’s quite a bit to dissect here. The split-design headlights are a start, while the camouflage is almost certainly hiding a revamped shield grille and new hood lines. Then we get to the back, and we’re seriously curious what Genesis is doing with that trailer. Odds are, it’s meant to stress test the powertrain, but we’d love to hear your ideas on the subject. If that is indeed the case, then that begs the question: What engine is Genesis testing under there?

As a refresher, the current-gen G90 uses a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 as its entry-level powertrain, followed up by the long-running 5.0-liter Tau V8. The latter engine won’t make its way into the new generation, and the most likely replacement, perhaps for both engines, is the newer 3.5-liter “Smartstream” V6. That should be the option available at launch, and the engine manages 375 horsepower in both the GV70 and GV80 crossovers.

What will replace the V8? I’d bet on plug-in hybrid technology there, though we’ll have to wait and see how Genesis expands the revamped G90 lineup from the launch. We should have more information on that front next year.

Any interior changes?

Another interesting shot of this new G90 comes with the interior. The 2020 model year refresh brought in a host of changes to freshen everything up, so only some light changes appear to be in store for the 2023 model. There’s a new steering wheel, as well as a fully digital instrument cluster. Both are a nice change, and allows some cool features like a 3D gauge layout, if you prefer that setup.

New styling and new tech most often comes with a price hike, so expect the 2023 Genesis G90 to be dearer than the present model. The current car starts off at $75,495, so the new model will most likely ring on somewhere between that point and the $80,000 mark. Given the G90 competes against the likes of the $110,850 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, even that sort of uptick will provide some remarkable value.