Video: Porsche Boxster After 25 Years — Is It Finally As Good As The Iconic 911?

Left: The very first Porsche Boxster sold in 1997. Right: One of only 1250 limited edition 25th Anniversary Boxsters. (Images: TFLcar)

In 1997, Jerry Seinfeld bought the first Porsche Boxster (above left). And while 911 buyers have poo-poo’d the new sports car as not a real Porsche, owners and reviewers (including us), have long held the position that the convertible represents the best driving experience of any Porsche vehicle. The mid-engine platform delivered a balanced and assured ride that made you giddy effortlessly. It still does, and it still does it for thousands less than a 911.

Old: First-generation Porsche Boxster

Jerry Seinfeld bought this Porsche Boxster, the first one one off the line in 1997. [image: TFLcar]

When it first went on sale, the Boxster came with a 2.5-liter, 200 horsepower, flat-six engine mated to a 5-speed. And it was a convertible right from the start. Price at the time was less than $40K, an unfathomable number for a Porsche. Seinfeld’s car here ran close to $65K with all the bells and whistles included such as carbon fiber inlays, red leather, and other options.

New: Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years Limited Edition

25 years later, the bright red interior and convertible still define the Porsche Boxster. [image: TFLcar]

For the 25th anniversary of the Boxster, Porsche rolled out 1,250 units worldwide of this limited edition gem. Power comes from a 4.0 liter flat-six mated good for nearly 400 horsepower and mated to a 6-speed manual. You would think that Porsche would command a premium for these units, but they didn’t. Even fully-loaded, the 25 Year Edition stickers for just over $100,000. Or put another way, the top Boxster costs the same as a base-model 911 GT2. Which is better? That’s a question that Porsche fanboys and fangirls have been arguing over for 25 years.

The one thing that isn’t an argument, at least to us, is that the Boxster is a true Porsche. It rightly is, and without it, there’s no question that this car saved Porsche, and for better or worse, helped give them the confidence to roll out the Cayenne, Panamera, and now Taycan. The little brother to the 911 proved to Porsche that Porsche as an idea was something much more than the 911.

Tell us what you think in the comments below. To get a better look at the differences 25 years makes, check out Roman’s walk around of these two iconic sports cars below.