Jeep Will Launch Its First BEV In 2023 — Will It Be The All-Electric Wrangler?

The electric Jeep “Magneto” concept hit Easter Jeep Safari earlier this. year — and it’s likely the brand’s first production EV on the agenda. (Images: Stellantis)

Jeep announces when its first production EV is coming.

Along with Stellantis’ other brands, Jeep laid out its roadmap for the first all-electric vehicle in its stable. The company revealed its plan in some greater detail this week, as it presented its financial results to investors. In light of growing competition and tightening emissions regulations, most of the group’s 14 brands have a battery-electric model somewhere in the pipeline — and for Jeep that BEV is coming in the first half of 2023.







At this moment, the plan doesn’t dive into exactly which Jeep BEV is coming first. If we had to stake money on it, though, we’d imagine it’s the Wrangler. Not only did they show off the ‘Magneto’ concept at Easter Jeep Safari, but Jeep’s also been pushing the capabilities of its 4xe plug-in hybrid. The concept mated an electric motor to a 6-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case, though — and I’m not entirely confident that will make it to production. Nevertheless, the brand could start its BEV journey there, or electrify one of its crossover offerings.

Stellantis is rolling out BEV models across about half its brands, with a few exceptions.

Before the Jeep BEV — Plug-in hybrids

Obviously, we have the Jeep Wrangler 4xe here and now. A plug-in Grand Cherokee is also imminent, and the brand has PHEV versions of the Renegade and Compass overseas. So it’s no surprise that a plug-in hybrid Jeep is coming in the second half of this year — that will be the Grand Cherokee. There’s still a little mystery surrounding the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, though, as the largest models could likely benefit from some electrification. Seeing as the Ram 1500 on which Jeep’s new flagship SUVs are based conspicuously BEV-free — its first electric truck isn’t due until 2024 — I doubt the Wagoneer will go the electric route for awhile yet.

Both Dodge and Alfa Romeo aim to launch their first plug-ins next year, according to this roadmap. The Durango seems most likely to get a PHEV variant (since its Grand Cherokee cousin is next up in 4xe form), while Alfa may bring its plug-in as a hybrid crossover.

Time will tell, as always. Product plans tend to shift the longer out we look, so keep an eye out for further reports on the Jeep BEV in the coming months.