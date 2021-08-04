2021 New York Auto Show CANCELED Due To Recent COVID Variant Surge: News

(Image: New York International Auto Show)

And just like that, it’s over (again).

Organizers for the New York International Auto Show announced this year’s event at Javits Center in New York City is officially canceled. As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges in nearly every U.S. state, the statement noted they are shuttering this year’s event out of an abundance of caution.

“As custodians of the 121-year-old New York Auto Show, we are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone including attendees, exhibitors, and the thousands of men and women who put the Show together,” New York Auto Show President Mark Schienburg said. “Over the past few weeks, and especially within the last few days, circumstances have changed making it more difficult to create an event at the high standard that we and our clients expect.”

Earlier this year, the 2021 New York Auto Show was originally slid back to August. As cases fell throughout the spring — leading to the Chicago Auto Show being the first in over a year going ahead as planned — it appeared the calendar was approaching some semblance of normal. However, New York’s cases (including the 7-day rolling average) have increased nearly ten-fold from mid-June. Several other states are also experiencing surges, including California, Texas and Florida.

New York Auto Show organizers hope the event can proceed as normal in its regular time frame next year. If all goes well, the show will be back on in April 2022.

