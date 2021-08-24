This Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Brings Some Major Presence — With A Major Price Tag: News

The most powerful Range Rover Sport gets some unique touches to give it even more presence. (Images: Land Rover)

The Range Rover Sport SVR is already a hugely impressive SUV — but now there’s the Ultimate Edition.

575 horsepower, 516 lb-ft of torque and a 0-60 time of just 4.3 seconds are all numbers that set the most potent Range Rover Sport apart from the pack. Now, though, the 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition brings in a host of unique visual elements to make if feel like even more of a special occasion than the standard SUV. Right off the bat, you’re treated to three exclusive colors, including Maya Blue (shown), Marl Grey Gloss or Ligurian Black.

Land Rover didn’t stop with the special colors, though, adding in 22-inch forged wheels as well as a body-color carbon fiber hood. The front fender ornaments get white edging to contrast the black details (and supplant the usual chrome). On the hood and the tailgate, Land Rover fits knurled “Range Rover” badging — while the letters are again surrounded by a white outline. No matter which color you choose for the Range Rover Sport Ultimate Edition, you’ll get a roof finished in Narvik Black.

Inside, the Ultimate gets illuminated sill plates, and black anodized metal gearshift paddles. The Ebony and Cirrus interior caps off the main changes for this special run model, as well as the SVR-embossed performance seats.

Overall, the 2022 Range Rover Sport Ultimate Edition sees no major mechanical changes from the normal SVR. You still get the same power and torque, as well as a 176 mph top speed. If you want one, you’ll have to shell out $142,950 for the privilege, though you can order it now through Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations site.